EXCLUSIVE: Prithviraj Sukumaran joins Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan in Karan Johar’s next production

Over the years, Karan Johar has always managed to pull off exciting casting coups, getting actors from across generations and across industries together in a feature film. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the filmmaker has got an exciting cast on board Kayoze Irani’s directorial, an emotional thriller, set against the backdrop of terrorism in Kashmir. According to sources close to the development, the yet-untitled film will mark the first time pairing of Prithviraj Sukumaran with Kajol and will mark the acting debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan.

“The premise of the film is centered around three key characters played by Prithviraj, Kajol, and Ibrahim. While Prithviraj and Kajol are paired opposite each other, details of Ibrahim’s character are kept under wraps for now,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the film will go on floors in the month of January. The acting workshops and script reading sessions will begin in December for the trio.

“Ibrahim is already training to make his acting debut. He has been doing all those acting workshops and script-reading sessions to understand his character. Some ice-breaking sessions with Prithviraj and Kajol will happen next month,” informed the source, adding further that there’s no one better than Prithviraj to come on board a film in this space. Prithviraj is among the biggest superstars from the Malayalam film industry and was among the first from the South to make his presence felt at the Pan India level.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming films

He is presently gearing up for the release of Gold and Kappa and also prepping for the second part of his directorial, Lucifer, fronted by Mohanlal. He is also a part of the Prashanth Neel-directed Salaar, alongside Prabhas, which is touted to be one of the biggest Pan-Indian attractions of 2023. On the production front, Prithviraj has teamed up with Karan for Selfiee, which is the official adaptation of his own 2019 hit film, Driving Licence. The Hindi film features Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in lead.

“Karan and Prithviraj share a great bond and have been gelling over various scripts. Selfiee and Kayoz film are the two collaborations they have zeroed in on and there could be more to come,” the source concluded. Interestingly, Prithviraj has worked with Rani Mukerji too in his Bollywood debut.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on this film.