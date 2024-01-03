Karan Johar was ‘crazy and madly in love’ with Sridevi; thought Manish Malhotra was 'snooty and snobbish'

In the next episode of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, actor siblings Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor will be the guests of honor. While talking to the sisters, the filmmaker also opened up about his undying love for their late mother, actress Sridevi.

Karan Johar confesses his love for Sridevi

In the upcoming episode of his chat show, Karan Johar will have Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor gracing the Koffee couch. As per a report by IANS, the filmmaker expressed his fondness with actress Sridevi, while chatting to the sisters. He was quoted as saying, “I have to say one thing you do know and I’ve said this time and again about how crazy and madly in love I was with your mother.”

KJo added that he was her biggest fan. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director continued, “You all have lived through different beats of technology. But for me, the video phase was the cinema halls. Nobody in the side of town that I lived in used to go and watch Hindi movies. That was the phase where your mom and Jeetu Ji did movies. I’ve seen all of them.”

Karan Johar reveals being in awe of Sridevi when he met her

Further on in the show, Karan recalled the time when he met Sridevi in person. He remembered meeting her for the first time in 1993 when she did a film called Gumrah for his father Yash Johar. Sharing how he felt, KJo said that he went for the photoshoot that Rakesh Shreshtha was shooting and his knees were rattling because he was so nervous. “My dad introduced me and I don’t know what I said or what I have done and that’s also the first day I met Manish Malhotra in my entire life,” he added.

Upon meeting celebrity designer Manish Malhotra for the first time, he thought he was snobbish. Sharing the reason behind it, Karan Johar said, “I thought he was really snooty and snobbish because I said, ‘She’s looking fabulous’. He was like, ‘Go tell her’ and I was like, ‘I can’t just walk up to Sridevi and you’re looking great. I couldn’t do it’,” he divulged adding that the time when he saw the Mom actress finally at the premiere of Mr. India and then on the big screen, he thought, “Oh God, I think I’m obsessed.”

