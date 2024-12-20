Shahid Kapoor flirts with wife Mira Rajput on her latest post and it testifies his romantic side; boys are you taking notes?

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are the most popular couple in Bollywood. Apart from their public appearances, it is their mushy PDA on social media that catches everyone's attention. Most recently, the Deva actor's wife shared a post, and the loving husband couldn't help but drop a flirtatious comment.

On December 20, Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of stunning pictures in Western attire. The star wife looked gorgeous in a navy blue dress with her hair tied in a ponytail.

Reacting to the post, the loving husband was quick to drop his comment as he wrote, "Can I take you on a date please" followed by a fire and heart hands emoji.

Take a look

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been married for over nine years now and going strong in their relationship. The proud parents to two kids— Misha and Zain, their love for each other continues to scream couple goals.

On Thursday, the couple made a splash with their stunning appearance as they arrived for their kids’ annual day function at their school, Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Several inside pictures and videos from the event surfaced on the internet, leaving the internet to go gaga over the function.

On the professional front, Mira owns her beauty care brand; Shahid has been busy with his exciting lineup of projects. He will be next seen in Rosshan Andrrews’ directorial, Deva, alongside Pooja Hegde. The hard-core entertainer is poised to release on Valentine’s Day next year, i.e., February 14, 2025.

Advertisement

Going further, just a few days back, Shahid teased his fans by dropping a monochrome selfie and revealing that he has started working on his next. Notably, the actor has Vishal Bhardwaj’s Arjun Ustara alongside Triptii Dimri backed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Pinkvilla earlier informed you that the film will go on floors on January 6, 2025. A source close to the development also shared with us that a massive set is being constructed at a studio in Mumbai to recreate Mumbai from the era gone by, as the premise of the film is set against the backdrop of the underworld in the post-Independence era.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan and Mallika Sherawat bonding over candid chats and laughs is the most unexpected meeting of 2024