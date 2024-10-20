Karwa Chauth 2024: 7 Bollywood movies on Netflix celebrating essence of marriage

Today, October 20, 2024, marks the festival of Karwa Chauth, a day that celebrates love and commitment. Many Hindi movies have showcased the beautiful relationship between a married couple, also reflecting on their struggles, emotions, and sacrifices. On the special occasion, let’s take a look at some of the Bollywood movies available on the OTT service Netflix that celebrate the essence of marriage.

7 Bollywood movies on Netflix to watch this Karwa Chauth:



1. Laapataa Ladies

Running Time: 2 hours 2 mins

2 hours 2 mins IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, Ravi Kishan

Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, Ravi Kishan Director: Kiran Rao

Kiran Rao Writer: Sneha Desai, Divyanidhi Sharma, Biplab Goswami

Sneha Desai, Divyanidhi Sharma, Biplab Goswami Year of release: 2024

Laapataa Ladies is a recent Bollywood movie on Netflix that follows a newly married couple, Phool and Deepak. Phool gets lost from a train and then begins her journey of discovering herself. Deepak keeps looking for her, and they finally end up reuniting. It is a heartwarming story that is a must-addition to your watchlist.

2. Meenakshi Sundareshwar

Running Time: 2 hours 21 mins

2 hours 21 mins IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy

Romance/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani

Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani Director: Vivek Soni

Vivek Soni Writer: Vivek Soni, Aarsh Vora

Vivek Soni, Aarsh Vora Year of release: 2021

Meenakshi Sundareshwar is a Hindi film on Netflix that explores a long distance marriage. Newlyweds Meenakshi and Sundareshwar are separated when the latter has to go to Bangalore for a job and is unable to take her with him. The movie showcases how they overcome the challenges with their love.

3. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Running Time: 2 hours 35 mins

2 hours 35 mins IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Anupam Kher

Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Anupam Kher Director: Shree Narayan Singh

Shree Narayan Singh Writer: Siddharth Singh

Siddharth Singh Year of release: 2017

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is another story about a newly married couple, Keshav and Jaya. Jaya faces difficulties when she finds out there is no toilet in her new home. She even ends up filing for divorce. However, Keshav’s father finally realizes his mistake and understands the importance of a toilet. Along with the focus on the marital bond, the film also contains a social message.

4. Jodhaa Akbar

Running Time: 3 hours 33 mins

3 hours 33 mins IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Action/Drama/History

Action/Drama/History Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonu Sood

Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonu Sood Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

Ashutosh Gowariker Writer: Ashutosh Gowariker, Haidar Ali, K.P. Saxena

Ashutosh Gowariker, Haidar Ali, K.P. Saxena Year of release: 2008

Jodhaa Akbar is an epic historical movie available to stream on Netflix. It is set in the 16th century, revolving around a Muslim Emperor and a Hindu Princess. They get married due to political reasons. However, they end up truly falling for each other. The film beautifully portrays the respect and love between them.

5. Chalte Chalte

Running Time: 2 hours 45 mins

2 hours 45 mins IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji

Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji Director: Aziz Mirza

Aziz Mirza Writer: Aziz Mirza, Robin Bhatt, Pramod Sharma, Ashish Kariya, Rumi Jaffery

Aziz Mirza, Robin Bhatt, Pramod Sharma, Ashish Kariya, Rumi Jaffery Year of release: 2003

The initial part of Chalte Chalte shows how Raj and Priya, two very different people in nature, fall in love. They decide to marry each other. The film then focuses on the differences that arise between them after marriage. They fight and argue continuously, and their relationship is soon strained. However, they end up realizing that they can’t live without each other.

6. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Running Time: 3 hours 30 mins

3 hours 30 mins IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Writer: Karan Johar, Sheena Parikh

Karan Johar, Sheena Parikh Year of release: 2001

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is a timeless classic and one of the most popular Hindi movies available on Netflix. The film portrays the marital bond between Yash and Nandini as well as Rahul and Anjali. There is a stunning Karwa Chauth sequence in the film that shows the playful chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol during the song Bole Chudiyan.

7. Hum Saath-Saath Hain

Running Time: 2 hours 56 mins

2 hours 56 mins IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Movie Genre: Family/Drama/Romance

Family/Drama/Romance Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Mohnish Bahl, Sonali Bendre, Reema Lagoo, Neelam Kothari, Mahesh Thakur, Alok Nath

Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Mohnish Bahl, Sonali Bendre, Reema Lagoo, Neelam Kothari, Mahesh Thakur, Alok Nath Director: Sooraj R. Barjatya

Sooraj R. Barjatya Writer: Sooraj R. Barjatya

Sooraj R. Barjatya Year of release: 1999

Hum Saath-Saath Hain is one of the best family dramas made in Bollywood. The heartwarming film depicting the dynamics within a joint family is available to watch on Netflix. It showcases the beautiful bond of trust and love between the newly married Vivek and Sadhna as well as the soon-to-be married couples Prem-Preeti and Vivek-Sapna.

Which Bollywood movie on Netflix will you be watching this Karwa Chauth with your partner? Let us know in the comments below.

