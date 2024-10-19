7 Bollywood movies on Netflix that every teen should watch

There have been many movies made in Bollywood that can make for an ideal watch for a teenager. Netflix, a leading OTT platform, offers a variety of films surrounding the lives of teens, their friendships, emotions, and more. In this piece, have a look at some of the movies available on Netflix that every teen should watch.

7 Bollywood movies on Netflix that are a must-watch for teenagers:



1. The Archies

Running Time: 2 hours 23 mins

2 hours 23 mins IMDb Rating: 4.3/10

4.3/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Musical

Comedy/Musical Movie Star Cast: Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, Aditi 'Dot' Saigal

Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, Aditi 'Dot' Saigal Director: Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar Writer: Ayesha Devitre, Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar

Ayesha Devitre, Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar Year of release: 2023

We start our list of Bollywood movies on Netflix for teenagers with The Archies. It is a teen musical comedy set in the rock n roll era of the 1960s. The film is an adaptation of the famous comics of the same name. It revolves around a group of friends who wish to save their beloved Green Park. The Archies marked the debut of several talented actors in the film industry.

2. Friday Night Plan

Running Time: 1 hours 49 mins

1 hours 49 mins IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Babil Khan, Juhi Chawla, Amrith Jayan, Aadhya Anand, Medha Rana

Babil Khan, Juhi Chawla, Amrith Jayan, Aadhya Anand, Medha Rana Director: Vatsal Neelakantan

Vatsal Neelakantan Writer: Vatsal Neelakantan

Vatsal Neelakantan Year of release: 2023

Friday Night Plan is another heartwarming movie on Netflix that should be added to your teen watchlist. It is a coming-of-age drama about two brothers. While their mother goes on a trip for her business, they secretly plan to attend the hottest party of the year. The film showcases their beautiful sibling bond as well as their connection with their mother.

3. Student of the Year 2

Running Time: 2 hours 25 mins

2 hours 25 mins IMDb Rating: 2.2/10

2.2/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy

Romance/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Aditya Seal

Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Aditya Seal Director: Punit Malhotra

Punit Malhotra Writer: Arshad Shyed

Arshad Shyed Year of release: 2019

Student of the Year 2 is a standalone sequel to the 2012 movie Student of the Year. It marked the Bollywood debut of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. This is another film on Netflix depicting student life. It revolves around Rohan, who wishes to win the ‘Student of the Year’ trophy. However, challenges arise in the form of rivalry and betrayal.

4. Fukrey

Running Time: 2 hours 15 mins

2 hours 15 mins IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Priya Anand, Vishakha Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha

Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Priya Anand, Vishakha Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha Director: Mrighdeep Singh Lamba

Mrighdeep Singh Lamba Writer: Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Vipul Vig

Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Vipul Vig Year of release: 2013

Fukrey is one of the most popular comedy movies on Netflix and is the first installment of the Fukrey franchise. The film revolves around four guys who want to make quick money. When they come across Bholi Punjaban, a lot of chaos enters their lives. Hunny and Choocha play the role of the backbenchers and would surely remind you of your school time.

5. Gippi

Running Time: 1 hours 33 mins

1 hours 33 mins IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

5.6/10 Movie Genre: Family/Comedy

Family/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Riya Vij, Divya Dutta, Taha Shah Badussha

Riya Vij, Divya Dutta, Taha Shah Badussha Director: Sonam Nair

Sonam Nair Writer: Sonam Nair

Sonam Nair Year of release: 2013

Gippi is another teen drama movie available to stream on Netflix. This coming-of-age story is about Gippi, an overweight girl. It showcases her journey of accepting herself for who she is. In the film, she runs against the popular girl of the school in the elections. The film will surely connect with the teenagers who might have insecurities in their lives.

6. Student of the Year

Running Time: 2 hours 25 mins

2 hours 25 mins IMDb Rating: 5.2/10

5.2/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance

Comedy/Drama/Romance Movie Star Cast: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Rishi Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Ram Kapoor, Sana Saeed, Sahil Anand, Kayoze Irani, Manjot Singh, Farida Jalal

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Rishi Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Ram Kapoor, Sana Saeed, Sahil Anand, Kayoze Irani, Manjot Singh, Farida Jalal Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Writer: Rensil D’Silva, Niranjan Iyengar, Karan Johar

Rensil D’Silva, Niranjan Iyengar, Karan Johar Year of release: 2012

Student of the Year was the debut film of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra, three actors who are highly popular today. The film is set in St. Teresa’s, where the students are fighting for the title of student of the year. Rohan and Abhimanyu become close friends during their time together. However, they fall out when Abhi kisses Rohan’s girlfriend Shanaya.

7. Udaan

Running Time: 2 hours 17 mins

2 hours 17 mins IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Movie Star Cast: Rajat Barmecha, Ronit Roy, Manjot Singh, Ram Kapoor

Rajat Barmecha, Ronit Roy, Manjot Singh, Ram Kapoor Director: Vikramaditya Motwane

Vikramaditya Motwane Writer: Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap

Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap Year of release: 2010

If you’re on the lookout for teen Bollywood movies on Netflix, Udaan is a perfect choice. It follows the journey of a young boy named Rohan, who is expelled from his boarding school. He goes back home, where he is ab*sed by his father. It showcases his struggles and how he finally learns to follow his dreams. The film received immense acclaim for its story and was screened at many prestigious film festivals.

Are there any other Bollywood movies on Netflix that you think will make for an entertaining watch for a teenager? Let us know in the comments below.

