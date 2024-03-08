8 Best Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji movies showcasing their magical chemistry
Presented below is a compilation of some of the finest Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji movies, where their captivating chemistry lights up the screen.
Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji stand out as two of the most renowned actors in the film industry. Individually, they have illuminated the silver screen with their remarkable talents. Yet, it's when they come together that the magic truly happens. Their onscreen collaborations have resulted in a series of enchanting films that have endeared them to audiences worldwide. Below, we present a selection of some of the finest Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji movies, showcasing not only their undeniable chemistry but also their ability to entertain simultaneously.
8 Best Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji movies to captivate you:
1. Om Shanti Om (2007)
- Running Time: 2 hours 48 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.7/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Comedy/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Kirron Kher, Shreyas Talpade
- Director: Farah Khan
- Writer: Farah Khan, Mushtaq Sheikh, Mayur Puri
- Year of release: 2007
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
Om, a junior film artist, is deeply enamored with actress Shantipriya. His life is cut short while trying to save her from a devastating fire. Om Shanti Om is the tale of his reincarnation and subsequent revenge for Shantipriya's demise. The movie features a special cameo appearance by Rani Mukerji.
2. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006)
- Running Time: 3 hours 12 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Kirron Kher
- Director: Karan Johar
- Writer: Karan Johar, Shibani Bathija, Niranjan Iyengar
- Year of release: 2006
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video
A standout among the Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji movies is Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, where the characters Dev and Maya become friends as they navigate the challenges within their own marriages. They aim to salvage their respective relationships, only to find themselves irresistibly drawn to each other.
3. Paheli (2005)
- Running Time: 2 hours 13 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.4/10
- Movie Genre: Fantasy/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anupam Kher
- Director: Amol Palekar
- Writer: Sandhya Gokhale
- Year of release: 2005
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
Adding to the list of Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan movies is Paheli. The film is about a newlywed woman whose husband departs shortly after their wedding to pursue a business venture. She then encounters a ghost bearing the striking semblance and voice of her husband.
4. Veer-Zaara (2004)
- Running Time: 3 hours 12 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji
- Director: Yash Chopra
- Writer: Aditya Chopra
- Year of release: 2004
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Another famous Shah Rukh Khan-Rani Mukerji movie, Veer-Zaara, revolves around star-crossed lovers. Veer is unjustly imprisoned, and over two decades later, a young Pakistani lawyer takes up his case, determined to unearth the truth and rewrite the course of history.
5. Chalte Chalte (2003)
- Running Time: 2 hours 45 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.5/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji
- Director: Aziz Mirza
- Writer: Aziz Mirza, Robin Bhatt, Pramod Sharma, Ashish Kariya, Rumi Jaffery
- Year of release: 2003
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
Chalte Chalte stands as a cherished Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji movie. The film follows the journey of Raj, who endeavors to capture the heart of Priya. Their whirlwind romance culminates in marriage, yet their stark differences and conflicts threaten to tear them apart.
6. Saathiya (2002)
- Running Time: 2 hours 18 mins
- IMDb Rating: Romance/Drama
- Movie Genre: 6.8/10
- Movie Star Cast: Rani Mukerji, Vivek Oberoi
- Director: Shaad Ali
- Writer: Mani Ratnam, Gulzar
- Year of release: 2002
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
In Saathiya, Aditya and Suhani defy opposition from their parents to embark on a journey of love that leads them to marriage. However, the idyllic facade of their fairy-tale romance begins to show cracks as they navigate the complexities of married life. Shah Rukh Khan graces the screen with a special appearance.
7. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)
- Running Time: 3 hours 29 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
- Movie Genre: Family/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan
- Director: Karan Johar
- Writer: Karan Johar, Sheena Parikh
- Year of release: 2001
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video
In the timeless classic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, the narrative unfolds around the elder son of a wealthy family who faces the wrath of his father after choosing to marry a woman from a middle-class background. Years later, the younger son sets forth on a journey to seek out his estranged brother. Rani Mukerji makes a guest appearance in the film.
8. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)
- Running Time: 3 hours 5 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji
- Director: Karan Johar
- Writer: Karan Johar
- Year of release: 1998
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai remains one of the iconic Shah Rukh and Rani movies. The story revolves around Anjali, who harbors deep affection for her best friend Rahul, only to face heartbreak when he chooses to marry Tina instead. Years later, Rahul’s daughter sets out on a mission to reunite him with Anjali.
As we anticipate the rekindling of the dreamy onscreen chemistry between Shah Rukh and Rani, indulge in the timeless charm of their past collaborations.
ALSO READ: 10 Best Vicky Kaushal movies that showcase his remarkable talent