THROWBACK: When Katrina Kaif talked about her idea of ideal parenting for her children; ‘When I have kids…’

Katrina Kaif is one of the most strong and intelligent actresses in Bollywood. She and her seven sisters and one brother were raised by a single mother. In an old interview, reflecting on the importance of male influence in her life, the actress stated that she would ensure that her kids get the experience of being with both parents.

In a 2019 interview with Filmfare, Katrina Kaif was questioned about the absence of a strong male presence in her life due to her parents' separation. In response to this, the actress was honest to admit, "Yeah. Not having a father figure does create a certain vacuum and makes any girl feel vulnerable. When I have kids, I want them to have the experience of being with both parents."

She further explained that whenever she went through something emotionally difficult, she often thought it must be nice for those who have strong fatherly support from a male figure who loves them unconditionally. However, the actress admitted she missed out on that.

During the same conversation, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara star was asked if she ever sought strong male figures in her relationships, friends, or directors. Katrina refused to do so, mentioning that she has true friends to count on. She noted that her trustworthy, inner circle of friends knew well about her fears and insecurities.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in 2021. The intimate ceremony took place in a lavish destination wedding in Rajasthan.

Talking about work, Katrina is taking it slow on her professional front. She was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s, Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The mystery thriller released earlier this year in January marked the actress’ first collaboration with the actor and the director, where her performance was hailed by fans and critics alike.

Going further, she also has the road-trip film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in her lineup. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, written by Zoya Akhtar, and also backed by her, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Reema Kagti, the film was announced back in 2021. However, the film has been facing a delay, and an update about the film’s shooting is awaited.

