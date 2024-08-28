7 Katrina Kaif movies on Netflix that prove why she rules our hearts

Katrina Kaif has made her place in the hearts of the audience over the years. The actress, who is renowned for her charming looks, acting talent, and dancing skills, has been ruling Bollywood for a long time. Netflix, a leading streaming service, offers a variety of movies starring Katrina, which can be enjoyed by the viewers. Here is a list of some Katrina Kaif movies on Netflix that are a must-watch.

7 Katrina Kaif movies on Netflix to captivate you:



1. Merry Christmas

Running Time: 2 hours 23 mins

2 hours 23 mins IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Movie Genre: Mystery/Thriller

Mystery/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, Tinnu Anand

Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, Tinnu Anand Director: Sriram Raghavan

Sriram Raghavan Writer: Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Anukriti Pandey

Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Anukriti Pandey Year of release: 2024

First on our list of Katrina Kaif movies on Netflix is her latest project, Merry Christmas. In the mystery thriller, she plays the role of Maria, who meets Vijay Sethupathi’s Albert on Christmas Eve. As they spend the holiday together, their night soon turns into something dark and unexpected. Katrina received a lot of praise for her performance in her first Sriram Raghavan film.

2. Sooryavanshi

Running Time: 2 hours 23 mins

2 hours 23 mins IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Movie Genre: Action/Crime

Action/Crime Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Jaaved Jaaferi, Jackie Shroff

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Jaaved Jaaferi, Jackie Shroff Director: Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty Writer: Rohit Shetty, Yunus Sajawal, Farhad Samji, Sanchit Bhedre, Vidhi Ghodgaonkar

Rohit Shetty, Yunus Sajawal, Farhad Samji, Sanchit Bhedre, Vidhi Ghodgaonkar Year of release: 2021

Another exciting Katrina Kaif movie on Netflix is Sooryavanshi. It is part of the popular Cop Universe created by Rohit Shetty. Akshay Kumar plays the role of ATS Chief Veer Sooryavanshi, while Katrina portrays his wife Riya. They are facing troubles in their marital life. The film follows Veer trying to prevent terrorist attacks in Mumbai while trying to reconcile with Riya.

3. Zero

Running Time: 2 hours 39 mins

2 hours 39 mins IMDb Rating: 5.2/10

5.2/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance

Comedy/Drama/Romance Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Abhay Deol, R Madhavan

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Abhay Deol, R Madhavan Director: Aanand L Rai

Aanand L Rai Writer: Himanshu Sharma

Himanshu Sharma Year of release: 2018

Zero is about Bauua, a short man. He meets Aafia, a scientist with cerebral palsy, and falls in love with her. However, he leaves her on the day of their marriage. Katrina plays the role of Babita Kumari, a Bollywood actress, who teaches Bauua an important lesson. Zero marked her second collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma after Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

4. Jagga Jasoos

Running Time: 2 hours 35 mins

2 hours 35 mins IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Movie Genre: Musical/Adventure/Comedy

Musical/Adventure/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif

Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif Director: Anurag Basu

Anurag Basu Writer: Anurag Basu

Anurag Basu Year of release: 2017

Jagga Jasoos follows the journey of Ranbir Kapoor’s character Jagga as he searches for his missing father. Katrina, who is Shruti, a journalist, in the film, helps him in his mission. This Katrina film on Netflix was appreciated for its acting performances and the chemistry between the leads.

5. Phantom

Running Time: 2 hours 9 mins

2 hours 9 mins IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Action/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif

Saif Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif Director: Kabir Khan

Kabir Khan Writer: Kabir Khan, Parveez Sheikh, Kausar Munir

Kabir Khan, Parveez Sheikh, Kausar Munir Year of release: 2015

Phantom, one of the Katrina Kaif movies on Netflix, is packed with lots of action and thrilling sequences. It revolves around two secret agents, Daniyal and Nawaz, who are on a highly dangerous mission. They wish to find out the people behind the 26/11 terrorist attacks and take revenge on them.

6. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Running Time: 2 hours 33 mins

2 hours 33 mins IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Movie Genre: Adventure Drama/Romance

Adventure Drama/Romance Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin

Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin Director: Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar Writer: Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar Year of release: 2011

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is one of the most loved movies of Katrina Kaif. She plays the character of Laila, a carefree woman who loves to travel. She meets Hrithik Roshan’s Arjun and his friends Kabir and Imran during their trip to Spain. Laila is their diving instructor who helps Arjun overcome his fears.

7. Raajneeti

Running Time: 2 hours 41 mins

2 hours 41 mins IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Movie Genre: Political/Thriller

Political/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Nana Patekar, Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajpayee, Sarah Thompson, Naseeruddin Shah, Chetan Pandit

Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Nana Patekar, Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajpayee, Sarah Thompson, Naseeruddin Shah, Chetan Pandit Director: Prakash Jha

Prakash Jha Writer: Prakash Jha, Anjum Rajabali

Prakash Jha, Anjum Rajabali Year of release: 2010

Last on our list of Katrina Kaif movies on Netflix is another cinematic venture with Ranbir Kapoor. Raajneeti showcases the world of politics and how one can go to great lengths to get power. Katrina plays the role of Indu, Ranbir’s Samar’s childhood friend. She is in love with him, but he goes against her will to fix her marriage with his brother.

Which Katrina Kaif movie available on Netflix is your favorite to watch? Let us know your pick in the comments section below.

