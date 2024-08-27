7 Priyanka Chopra movies on Netflix that show why she’s our beloved ‘Desi Girl’

Priyanka Chopra made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with the movie The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. The actress has been ruling the audience’s hearts with her talent and charm for over two decades. Her filmography includes various successful and acclaimed projects. The streaming service Netflix offers many movies of different genres starring the Desi Girl. Here is a list of Priyanka Chopra movies on Netflix that are a must-watch.

7 Priyanka Chopra movies on Netflix to entertain you:



1. Dil Dhadakne Do

Running Time: 2 hours 53 mins

2 hours 53 mins IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance

Comedy/Drama/Romance Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar

Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar Director: Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar Writer: Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar Year of release: 2015

First on our list of Priyanka Chopra movies on Netflix is Dil Dhadakne Do. This family drama revolves around the dynamics of the Mehra family. The story takes place on a cruise trip where the family members get the chance to learn some life lessons. Priyanka Chopra portrays the role of Ayesha Mehra, who is going through troubles in her marriage. Her on-screen sibling relationship with Ranveer Singh was highly loved by the viewers.

2. Mary Kom

Running Time: 2 hours 2 mins

2 hours 2 mins IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Movie Genre: Biography/Sports/Drama

Biography/Sports/Drama Movie Star Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Darshan Kumaar, Sunil Thapa

Priyanka Chopra, Darshan Kumaar, Sunil Thapa Director: Omung Kumar

Omung Kumar Writer: Saiwyn Quadras

Saiwyn Quadras Year of release: 2014

Mary Kom is one of Priyanka Chopra’s most loved performances. The biopic traces the journey of boxer Mary Kom and the challenges that she faced on her path. It even won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. This biographical movie deserves to be on your watchlist as it guarantees to inspire and motivate you.

3. Barfi

Running Time: 2 hours 31 mins

2 hours 31 mins IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy

Romance/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ileana D’Cruz

Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ileana D’Cruz Director: Anurag Basu

Anurag Basu Writer: Anurag Basu, Sanjeev Dutta

Anurag Basu, Sanjeev Dutta Year of release: 2012

Another famous Priyanka Chopra movie on Netflix is Barfi. The actress plays the character of Jhilmil, an autistic woman. The film follows her love story with Ranbir Kapoor’s Barfi, a deaf and mute man. The movie has been loved for its feel-good vibe and acting performances over the years, making it a cult classic.

4. Agneepath

Running Time: 2 hours 53 mins

2 hours 53 mins IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Movie Genre: Action/Crime/Drama

Action/Crime/Drama Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor, Om Puri, Zarina Wahab, Chetan Pandit

Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor, Om Puri, Zarina Wahab, Chetan Pandit Director: Karan Malhotra

Karan Malhotra Writer: Karan Malhotra, Ila Bedi Dutta, Piyush Mishra

Karan Malhotra, Ila Bedi Dutta, Piyush Mishra Year of release: 2012

Agneepath is a remake of the 1990 film of the same name. This action movie revolves around Hrithik Roshan’s Vijay and his revenge against Kancha Cheena because of the injustice done to his father. Priyanka plays the role of his love interest, Kaali Gawde. The audience immensely loved Hrithik and PC’s chemistry.

5. Don 2

Running Time: 2 hours 27 mins

2 hours 27 mins IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Action/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Boman Irani, Kunal Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Om Puri

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Boman Irani, Kunal Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Om Puri Director: Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar Writer: Farhan Akhtar, Ameet Mehta, Amrish Shah

Farhan Akhtar, Ameet Mehta, Amrish Shah Year of release: 2011

Don 2 is another one of the exciting Priyanka Chopra movies available on Netflix. It is a sequel to the 2006 film Don. In Don 2, Shah Rukh Khan's character, Don, makes a team to steal currency printing plates from a bank in Berlin. Priyanka reprises her role as Roma and once again shows everyone her prowess in the action genre.

6. Dostana

Running Time: 2 hours 21 mins

2 hours 21 mins IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance

Comedy/Romance Movie Star Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Kirron Kher, Bobby Deol

Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Kirron Kher, Bobby Deol Director: Tarun Mansukhani

Tarun Mansukhani Writer: Tarun Mansukhani

Tarun Mansukhani Year of release: 2008

One of the most entertaining Priyanka Chopra movies on Netflix is Dostana. In the film, she is seen in a stylish look as she portrays the role of Neha, who works for a fashion magazine. Sam and Kunal pretend to be a gay couple as they want to rent Neha’s apartment. However, trouble follows when they fall in love with her. This is the film that gave us the song Desi Girl, which went on to become a name that fans endearingly call Priyanka.

7. Fashion

Running Time: 2 hours 47 mins

2 hours 47 mins IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Movie Star Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Mugdha Godse, Arjan Bajwa, Samir Soni, Arbaaz Khan

Priyanka Chopra, Mugdha Godse, Arjan Bajwa, Samir Soni, Arbaaz Khan Director: Madhur Bhandarkar

Madhur Bhandarkar Writer: Madhur Bhandarkar, Ajay Monga, Anuraadha Tewari

Madhur Bhandarkar, Ajay Monga, Anuraadha Tewari Year of release: 2008

Fashion has one of Priyanka’s most acclaimed performances. She plays Meghna Mathur, a small-town girl who dreams of becoming a supermodel. PC even won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her work in this film, which goes behind the scenes of the Indian fashion industry.

Other Priyanka Chopra movies on Netflix include The White Tiger, Kaminey, 7 Khoon Maaf, Don, The Sky is Pink, and more. Which Priyanka Chopra movie available on Netflix is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

