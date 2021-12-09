Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding EXCLUSIVE: Bride and groom to take '7 pheras' within THIS time

It’s finally happening! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are soon going to embark on a new journey together. While the pre-wedding festivities started yesterday, on December 7th at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, the royal marriage ceremony is going to take place today. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt the timings and details of the marriage rituals.

A source close to the development informs, “Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will take ‘7 pheras’ today in between 3:30 pm to 3:45 pm. The bride and groom will tie the knot in a wedding mandap that has been arranged in such a way that it faces a temple.”

Our reliable source also told us, on December 8th the couple's guests went on a Safari, and later in the evening Vicky and Katrina threw a party for their friends. The duo's close friends from the industry, including Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, and Radhika Madan, had already reached the venue yesterday and also participated in the Mehendi function.

Previously, we also reported that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been offered a bomb by an OTT giant to get their exclusive wedding footage for streaming purposes. “It’s a common trend in the west for celebrities to sell off their wedding footage and images to magazines and at times even channels, as there are a lot of fans who wish to witness all that happened in the life changing event of their idol. The streaming giant is planning to bring in the same trend in India too and to kick off their wedding franchise, they have offered Rs 100 crore to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal,” revealed a source.