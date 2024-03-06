Khushi Kapoor drops cute childhood pics with birthday girl Janhvi Kapoor; calls her 'My biggest headache'

Today marks the 27th birthday of Janhvi Kapoor, one of the most promising actresses in Bollywood. This year holds particular significance for her as she eagerly anticipates the release of several exciting films ahead. To commemorate this special occasion, Janhvi's sister, Khushi Kapoor, with whom she shares a beautiful bond, crafted a heartfelt birthday wish. Sharing endearing childhood pictures, Khushi penned sweet words for her beloved sister, affectionately referring to Janhvi as her "biggest cheerleader” and “biggest headache.”

Khushi Kapoor has a heartfelt birthday wish for sister Janhvi Kapoor

On March 6, as Janhvi Kapoor celebrated another year of life, her sister Khushi Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to share heartwarming childhood memories of their bond. One precious snapshot captured Janhvi joyfully cradling a baby Khushi in her arms, radiating pure happiness. Expressing her deep affection, Khushi showered love on Janhvi in the caption, saying, “Happy birthday to my favorite human. Love you the most @janhvikapoor.”

In another cute photo, a young Khushi received a peck on the cheek from Janhvi, showcasing their close relationship. Acknowledging their unique sisterly bond, Khushi referred to Janhvi as both her "biggest cheerleader" and her "biggest headache," accompanied by a playful emoji capturing the essence of their delightful and quirky connection perfectly.

Recently, Janhvi and Khushi graced the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. The sisters made heads turn with their impeccable sense of fashion during the extravagant affair.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor’s work front

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming projects are highly anticipated, showcasing her versatility and talent across different genres. Fans eagerly await her performance in the sports drama Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, where she stars alongside Rajkummar Rao under the direction of Sharan Sharma. Additionally, Janhvi is set to captivate audiences in the patriotic thriller Ulajh. Furthermore, she is poised to make her Telugu debut in Devara, sharing the screen with Junior NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor made her debut in the film industry last year with Zoya Akhtar’s teen musical comedy The Archies. She is reportedly gearing up for her next project, an untitled romantic comedy opposite Ibrahim Ali Khan, helmed by Shauna Gautam.

