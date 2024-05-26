All We Imagine As Light: Payal Kapadia’s much talked about film wins Grand Prix award at Cannes 2024

The internet has been bussing with several visuals of the team of All We Imagine As Light dancing on the red carpet of the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The fact that the movie was nominated for the Palme d'Or award at Cannes definitely calls for celebration.

While the team didn’t bag the prestigious award, they won the festival’s second-highest award, the Grand Prix. Read on!

Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light wins Grand Prix award at Cannes 2024

Indian filmmakers are going places and winning big at multiple international platforms, the latest being Payal Kapadia, who accepted the Grand Prix award at Cannes 2024 for her movie All We Imagine As Light. On May 25, the international film festival concluded with Indians bringing home the second-highest award of the festival.

Making an official announcement of the same, the X handle of Festival de Cannes penned, “Le Grand Prix est attribué à ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT de PAYAL KAPADIA. The Jury Prize goes to ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT by PAYAL KAPADIA.” (sic)

Take a look:

More about All We Imagine As Light

With this win, the movie becomes the 1st Indian film to win the Grand Prix. For those unversed, All We Imagine As Light broke India's 30-year-old jinx to compete for the prestigious Palme d'Or award at Cannes. It premiered at the festival on May 23, 2024.

Helmed and penned by Payal and bankrolled by Thomas Hakim, Julien Graff, and Ranabir Das, All We Imagine As Light stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon in key roles. It narrates the life of three Mumbai women who try to navigate life in the bid to fulfill their inner aspirations.

While talking to The Indian Express, Payal Kapadia shared her two cents on why it took us 3-decades to be nominated for the highest award at Cannes. She stated, “Indian films have their own ethos and performative quality that we are used to. But it is not well understood in the West,” adding that Indian films have their own ecosystem for films in every state that caters to a specific audience and this is why many filmmakers rightly don’t feel the need for Western validation.

