Guneet Monga draws comparison between violence in Kill and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal; ‘We didn’t glorify any blood scenes...’

2023 witnessed the release of two films under the violent genre—Kill and Animal. Ranbir Kapoor starrer faced significant judgment for the misogyny and portrayal of violence in the film. Recently, the producer of Lakshay starrer defended the film, stating they didn’t glorify any blood scenes while drawing parallels between both the films.

During a recent conversation with Faye D’Souza, Guneet Monga stated that Kill for them was an "art form" where they portrayed violence in a very confined space. She emphasized the discussion they’ve had about the presentation and treatment of violence and how women and their body is shown in a certain way.

Monga noted that the audience is taken on a journey in Kill where one feels bad for the bad guys too. She cited a review of Kill stating that it is "a film that loves and hates its action in equal measures" while noting action and killings happening in the film.

According to her, they were able to give an experience to the audience. She stressed, "We didn’t glorify any blood scenes, there was no slo-mo of blood, no celebration of violence. It was plain in your face to be disliked, but you are also in that space. So, Kill for me was a certain art form that we signed for. "

The 41-year-old hailed Animal, calling it a "theatrical experience" as she recalled being jaw-dropped while watching the film. She mentioned that the action scenes were beautifully shot with great music. Guneet opined that Ranbir Kapoor starrer was a different style of filmmaking, and she would not agree with the story choice as there was misogyny.

She stated that it was difficult to see women constantly being objectified and for her, it’s a choice about how one would want to tell the story. “I dislike the misogyny of it. I like the action sequences of Animal and kill is a different experience altogether," she said on a concluding note.

