EXCLUSIVE: Kill actor Lakshya underwent rigorous 9-month training to play commando in Karan Johar’s movie

"Kill, starring Lakshya, is scheduled to release in theaters on July 5, 2025. The film previously premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and received critical acclaim for its gripping storyline and intense action sequences. For those unaware, actor Lakshya underwent an extensive fitness regimen to portray an elite commando in this Karan Johar-backed film. Scroll down to read the full story!

Lakshya's intense fitness regimen for Karan Johar's Kill

Lakshya, once a champion wrestler in high school, embarked on a transformative path to portray an elite commando in the action-packed movie Kill. Over the course of 8-9 months, he dedicated himself to intensive training, drawing on his wrestling background to enhance his performance.

This rigorous preparation not only shaped him into a versatile actor but also underscored his commitment to authentically embodying the role.

Reflecting on his journey, Lakshya emphasized, "Throughout this journey when I was like 17 – 18, I started off as a wrestler. I did couple of wrestling during my school days and during this film as well we trained for eight or nine months consecutively. So of course, like a lot of training has gone into it."

About Lakshya's Kill

The newly released trailer of Kill showcases a gripping struggle for survival on a fast-moving express train. Lakshya and his girlfriend, Tanya Maniktala, confront a harrowing assault by an armed group, while the tension mounts with the arrival of Raghav Juyal in the role of the antagonist. Lakshya plays a soldier fighting to protect his beloved from the assailants.

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Kill is a collaborative effort involving co-producers Karan Johar, Guneet Monga Kapoor, Apoorva Mehta, and Achin Jain.

