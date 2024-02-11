WATCH: Shahid Kapoor celebrates one year of thriller series Farzi; calls Raj & DK’s creation ‘piece of art’

Shahid Kapoor ventured into the world of OTT in 2023 with the series Farzi. This black comedy crime thriller garnered widespread acclaim for its captivating storyline and stellar performances. As the series marked its one-year anniversary since release, Shahid took to social media to commemorate the occasion, sharing a video and praising the Raj & DK directorial, describing the show as a "piece of art."

Shahid Kapoor celebrates one year of his OTT debut series Farzi

Recently, Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a compelling video showcasing intense scenes from the acclaimed series Farzi, which celebrated its one-year anniversary since release. In the caption, Shahid expressed his admiration, stating, “1 year to this piece of ‘ART.’”

Farzi is a creation of the duo Raj & DK, who not only produced and directed the series but also co-wrote it alongside Sita Menon and Suman Kumar. Alongside Shahid, the series features stellar performances from Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, and Bhuvan Arora. The narrative centers around a disillusioned artist who delves into the world of counterfeit money. The eight-episode series debuted on Amazon Prime Video on February 10 last year.

Fans eagerly expressed their anticipation for the upcoming second season of the series under Shahid's post. One person said, “Masterpiece waiting for Season 2,” while another wrote, “Farzi ka 2nd season kab aayega sir I am very excited.” The comments buzzed with excitement, with many questioning about the release date of season 2.

It's noteworthy that according to Google's Year in Search 2023 report, Farzi emerged as the most searched show in India, highlighting its immense popularity and influence among viewers.

About Shahid Kapoor’s recently released movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Shahid Kapoor recently took the spotlight in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: An Impossible Love Story, debuting in theaters on February 9th. This romantic comedy marked Shahid’s first on-screen collaboration with actress Kriti Sanon, adding an exciting dynamic to the film. Notably, the stellar cast also includes veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.

Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the movie is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar.

