Lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani to tie the knot at THIS hotel in South Goa? Details inside

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are gearing up for their wedding! The couple is set to exchange vows on February 21, 2024, in the picturesque destination of Goa.

According to recent reports, the wedding is planned to take place at the ITC Grand in south Goa. Goa holds a sentimental value for the couple as it marks the origin and growth of their love story. Choosing a destination wedding in Goa reflects the emotional significance for them, promising a tranquil and serene celebration, as shared by a close source.

Rakul and Jackky’s wedding venue

According to a recent India Today report, a source close to Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani revealed, "Opting for ITC Grand Goa as their wedding venue reflects the couple's preference for sophistication and luxury. This expansive property, set amidst Goa's tranquil landscapes, provides an ideal setting for a romantic and private celebration."

ITC Grand Goa, described on the ITC Hotel's website, boasts 246 rooms and offers direct access to the sun-kissed Arossim Beach, covering 45 acres of lush landscaped grounds with Indo-Portuguese design elements. As indicated by Makemytrip.com, room rates at ITC Grand Goa range from ₹19,000 plus taxes to ₹75,000 plus taxes per night. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani recently altered their wedding plans, choosing an Indian destination over an overseas one.

Rakul and Jackky's wedding details

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani plan to have a three-day wedding celebration in Goa, commencing with pre-wedding ceremonies on February 19 and the wedding on February 21. The couple has also prioritized eco-friendliness for the festivities. There are no physical invites, and no fireworks are permitted. The couple has enlisted individuals to measure the carbon footprint, determining the number of trees needed for planting.

This unique initiative ensures environmental responsibility, with Rakul Preet and Jackky personally participating in tree planting, either immediately after the ceremony or the day after.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding invite

Pinkvilla recently obtained an exclusive preview of the couple's wedding invitation. The front features a floral motif, showcasing a delightful fusion of pink and blue tones. A white sofa adorned with blue and white cushions takes center stage against white brick walls. Opening a blue door reveals a picturesque beach backdrop. In this scenic setting, the couple's logo, along with the playful hashtag 'ABDONOBHAGNA-NI' for Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani.

