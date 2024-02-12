WATCH: Jackky Bhagnani’s building is getting shaadi ready ahead of wedding with Rakul Preet Singh

Wedding preparations have been going on in full swing at Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh’s house. The couple are all set to tie the knot on February 21 and we know fans cannot keep their calm. Everyone is excited to see them dressed as a bride and groom. Well, Pinkvilla exclusively gave you all a sneak-peek into the wedding invitation card of the lovebirds and now we have caught a glimpse of the groom-to-be’s building which is getting decked up ahead of the wedding.

Jackky Bhagnani’s building decked up

In the video, we can see Jackky Bhagnani’s building gearing up for the wedding. Several men are putting up the lights on the building while certain part is already decorated. We cannot wait to see how it looks after the decoration is complete.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding invitation

The initial page gives off strong floral vibes, featuring a delightful combination of pink and blue. A white couch adorned with blue and white cushions takes center stage, positioned against white brick walls. A blue door leads to a beautiful beach. In the midst of it all, you'll find the couple's logo accompanied by Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's playful hashtag, 'ABDONOBHAGNA-NI'.

The next page has the information about the Pheras. With a royal mandap setup in the picture, the second page has the text ‘Pheras Wednesday 21 February 2024’.

About Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot! According to reports, their wedding is scheduled for February 21, 2024, in the beautiful destination of Goa. Apparently, Goa holds a special significance for the couple as it is where their love story began and blossomed. Opting for a destination wedding in Goa is a sentimental choice for them, and it promises to be a truly peaceful and serene celebration, as per a close source.

Rakul Preet Singh opens up about her healthy relationship with Jackky Bhagnani

Recently in a conversation with Cosmopolitan India, Rakul Preet Singh gave away the mantra of a healthy relationship with Jackky Bhagnani. When asked if there’s any secret to having an everlasting bond with your partner, the actress said that it’s never one mantra. However, she feels that it’s important to first be complete in yourself to be able to complete someone else.

“That’s something that both Jackky and I have spoken about. Even before we started dating, we spoke about it. The understanding that you know of your shortcomings and work on your relationship with absolutely no insecurities,” the Chhatriwali actress said adding that if one of the partners is insecure, the relationship cannot be healthy. “And it boils down to being complete in yourself as a person to be able to be more giving in a relationship,” she stated.

Rakul Preet Singh’s work front

Rakul Preet Singh has a couple of exciting projects in her kitty. One of them is Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Rakul Preet will be joining hands with Nitesh Tiwari to play the part of Shurpanakha in Ramayana. “Rakul and Nitesh Tiwari have been in talks for a while now and the casting is now in place for Shurpanakha. It’s one of the most important characters of Ramayana, as Shurpanakha is the one who is responsible for the rivalry between Lord Ram and Ravaan,” a source close to the development informed us.

According to the informant, Rakul is excited to step into the world of this epic and the paperwork will happen soon. “The actress is considering this associate with the evergreen tale of Ramayana as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” the source added.

