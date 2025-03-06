Bollywood Newswrap, March 6: Alia Bhatt addresses Jigra’s box-office debacle to Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s real reason for breaking up

March 6, 2025, was just another day filled with updates that stirred the internet. In case you couldn’t catch up on everything happening in tinsel town, we’ve got you covered. From Alia Bhatt’s recent interview making waves online to the real reason behind Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s breakup, check out the top headlines of the day to stay in the loop and stay well-informed about Bollywood’s latest news.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of March 6, 2025

1. Alia Bhatt breaks silence on Jigra’s box-office debacle

While speaking with Jay Shetty, Alia Bhatt stated she is very passionate about her profession. She expressed that the lackluster performance of her recent film, Jigra, has sparked a "new vigor" in her, inspiring her to pursue her dreams with renewed determination.

2. Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s reason for breaking up revealed

According to Siasat Daily, tensions between Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s relationship began after the actress felt pressured to settle down. It has been claimed that the actress was eager to get married and grew increasingly impatient. This led to recurring disagreements between the two, leading them to eventually part ways.

3. Khushi Kapoor blushes as Ibrahim Ali Khan and Vedang Raina serve bromance goals

At the special screening of Nadaaniyan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Vedang Raina served bromance goals as they shared a warm hug and posed together. The viral video also showed Khushi Kapoor blushing as she met rumored BF Vedang during the posing session.

4. Sourav Ganguly to make acting debut with Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

An India Today report claimed that former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly might portray a police officer in Neeraj Pandey’s Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. His involvement has generated immense excitement, especially among his fans.

5. Alia Bhatt reveals her biggest fear post being diagnosed with ADHD

While speaking with Jay Shetty, Alia Bhatt admitted once being proud of multitasking, she eventually realized that it was taking a toll on her, leading to frequent forgetfulness—even for scheduled commitments. She mentioned that her need to stay organized intensified after becoming a mother, as she did not want to forget anything related to her daughter, Raha Kapoor.

