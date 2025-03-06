Nadaaniyan Screening: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Vedang Raina serve bromance goals as they warmly share a hug; don’t miss Khushi Kapoor blush

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer Nadaaniyan’s release is just around the corner. Ahead of the release, the makers had a star-studded screening of the upcoming romantic comedy on Wednesday. Amid several inside pictures and videos, one of the viral clips showcased the warm bromance captured between Khushi’s rumored boyfriend Vedang Raina, and debutant Ibrahim.

The video making waves on the internet showed Ibrahim Ali Khan warmly approaching Vedang Raina, who was standing behind during the Nadaaniyan premiere. While the Jigra actor seemed a bit hesitant and shy about posing, Iggy insisted and brought him to strike for a pose with him. As they made their way toward the stationed paparazzi, they bumped into Vedang’s rumored girlfriend Khushi Kapoor, who couldn’t stop blushing looking at him.

While Vedang was striking a pose with Ibrahim and Boney Kapoor, Khushi called him to greet Rekha whom he happened to miss. In response, he warmly greeted her and the legendary actress extended him a birthday wish. Nonetheless, Raina informed her that it was Iggy’s birthday. Later, Khushi and Rekha posed while Ibrahim and Raina served bromance goals as they struck a pose for the paps.

The star-studded screening of Nadaaniyan was attended by Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Atlee, Suhana Khan, and more.

For the special screening of his debut film, Ibrahim looked handsome in an all-black look with a black blazer paired with a matching vest and pants. Meanwhile, Khushi stunned in a pink blazer dress paired with a matching skirt.

Nadaaniyan marks Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s acting debut. Apart from Ibrahim and Khushi, the romantic-comedy also features Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj in the key roles. Directed by Shauna Gautam, it is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under the Dharmatic Entertainment banner.

The modern age rom-com explores the love story between a college-going couple. Things take an unexpected turn when it is revealed that the two were pretending to be a couple. It is set to stream on Netflix on March 7, 2025.