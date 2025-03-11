Is Bollywood dying? Hansal Mehta's long post calling for 'reset' grabs eyeballs: 'The problem isn't audience...'

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta recently shared his thoughts on the state of Hindi cinema and the rising stars shaping its future, including Vedang Raina, Adarsh Gourav, and Zahan Kapoor. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he penned a detailed note, emphasizing that Hindi cinema needs a reset.

Hansal's statement comes shortly after director Vivek Agnihotri remarked, "Bollywood is falling, and it's the best thing that could happen."

The filmmaker added, “For those predicting doom for Bollywood—pause. The industry isn’t dying. It’s waiting to be disrupted.” He shared that it’s stuck in a cycle of safe bets and recycled formulas and said, "The problem isn’t the audience losing interest. It’s that investment is being funneled into the safe, the recycled, the formulaic."

Mehta emphasized that the future of Hindi cinema depends on 'raw talent', bold storytelling, and directors who can bring scripts to life with conviction. According to him, the last few years have shown that star power alone doesn’t guarantee audiences, what truly matters is the strength of the narrative and the belief behind it.

He also added that he believes a new wave of actors, filmmakers, and writers is ready to redefine the industry, but meaningful change requires producers with vision, platforms that prioritize stories over algorithms, and directors who value authenticity over familiarity.

Highlighting emerging talent, Hansal Mehta wrote, "Here’s some of the talent (male actors for now, will write one with female actors, directors and writers later) that comes to mind as I write this. Talent that needs faith, not second-guessing—because if nurtured right, they’re the future."

The filmmaker then listed the names of a few fresh talents, beginning with Adarsh Gourav, who has already gained international recognition. He added that Vedang Raina has also showcased his effortless presence in Jigra. He also talked about Ishaan Khatter, Zahan Kapoor, Aditya Rawal, Sparsh Shrivastava, Abhay Verma, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal and praised them for their films and series.

Mehta’s message is clear: producers need to stop chasing box office figures and start investing in storytelling and actors who bring something real to the table. Cinema doesn’t need saving, it needs fresh priorities.

