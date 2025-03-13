Khushi Kapoor's reaction to rumored beau Vedang Raina’s March photo dump will leave you gushing

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina made their acting debut together in 2023. They have been rumored to be dating each other for a long time. Their constant appearances together at events and social media banter have only fueled the speculations. Recently, Khushi reacted to Vedang’s March photo dump, and it promises to leave you gushing.

On March 12, 2025, Vedang Raina took to Instagram and shared a series of candid pictures from this month. The first one was a cute selfie, while the next one showed him posing in front of a wall art. In another photo, he was seen sitting in a car in style. There were some classy mirror selfies and a stunning top shot.

Talking about his outfit, Vedang looked dapper in a white t-shirt, gray checkered shirt, and black pants. He accessorized his look with a silver wristwatch, black sunglasses, and a sling bag.

The caption of the post read, “It’s March already :’)”

Have a look at Vedang Raina’s March photo dump:

Vedang Raina’s rumored girlfriend Khushi Kapoor reacted to the post with a heart hands emoji. Netizens also showered the Jigra actor with love in the comments section. One person said, “It's march already and we have marched to like your post,” while another wrote, “The outfit is fire.” A comment read, “you are so heavenly.” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.

Earlier, Vedang Raina graced the special screening of Khushi Kapoor’s recent movie Nadaaniyan. The romantic comedy was released on Netflix on March 7. Vedang shared a special shoutout for the film on his Instagram Stories. Reposting a release clip, he expressed his excitement with a popcorn, a clapperboard, and a red heart emoji.

In Nadaaniyan, Khushi starred opposite Ibrahim Ali Khan. The Shauna Gautam directorial marked the latter’s debut.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vedang Raina is looking forward to an exciting project. Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that he is set to star in Imtiaz Ali’s period romantic movie alongside Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sharvari. The yet-to-be-titled film is expected to go on floors in April.