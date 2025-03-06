Nadaaniyan Screening: Khushi Kapoor, rumored BF Vedang Raina have same ‘love language’; Janhvi Kapoor’s reply is way too relatable

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina have been rumored to be in a relationship with each other for a long time. They were recently spotted at the former’s upcoming film Nadaaniyan’s special screening. Khushi and Vedang revealed their ‘love language’ at the premiere, and interestingly, they had the same answer. Janhvi Kapoor’s reply was way too relatable.

Today, March 6, 2025, the official Instagram handle of Netflix India shared a fun video from last night’s Nadaaniyan premiere. Vedang Raina, who was present there to support his rumored girlfriend Khushi Kapoor, was asked what his love language was. In response, he said, “Touch, physical touch.” When Khushi was asked the same question, she stated, “Physical touch and words of affirmation.”

Advertisement

Khushi’s sister Janhvi Kapoor also graced the screening. Revealing her love language, she exclaimed, “Get me food; food is my love language.” Dia Mirza, who is a part of the movie, shared, “I think I have three love languages: acts of service, words of affirmation, gifting.”

Watch the video here!

Netizens reacted to the video and left red hearts and heart-eye emojis for the rumored couple. Many people resonated with Janhvi Kapoor’s answer. One person said, “Janhvi is me, me is her,” while another wrote, “She had me at Get me food food is my love language.” A comment read, “@janhvikapoor is so real when she said ‘food is my love language.’”

Advertisement

The Nadaaniyan premiere was attended by Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and the rest of the cast and crew. Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Orry, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Suhana Khan, Atlee, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Veer Pahariya, and more also came to support the team.

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan’s review of the movie was shared by Netflix India on their Instagram Stories. The Ulajh actress expressed her pride in Khushi Kapoor and appreciated her hard work. She called her character Pia “so fun and so vulnerable.” Sara called her brother Ibrahim her ‘star’ and hoped the audience would feel the same.

Nadaaniyan, directed by Shauna Gautam, arrives on Netflix tomorrow.