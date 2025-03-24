Khushi Kapoor joins rumored BF Vedang Raina, BFF Suhana Khan as they bring house down together at musical party: WATCH

B-town youngsters Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina stepped into Bollywood together with their debut film, The Archies. Since then, rumors of them dating each other have made headlines. After being spotted at multiple events together, the celebs made another public appearance. They were seen vibing together at a musical party along with Suhana Khan and other industry friends. Check it out!

ALSO READ: Khushi Kapoor opens up about her struggles

On March 23, 2025, a video of Khushi Kapoor and her rumored BF Vedang Raina having a blast at a party went viral online. In the clip posted on Pinkvilla’s social media handles, the youngsters were seen clicking selfies with the DJ of the night as he played their favorite tracks. Like a sweetheart, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter wrapped Raina in her arms and posed for the camera.

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina enjoy a musical event together:

For the party, Khushi stunned in a shiny purple off-shoulder top, which she paired with blue jeans. Keeping her makeup minimal, she wore dainty necklaces and bracelets to bring her attire together. As for the Jigra actor, he looked dapper in a plain white t-shirt, layered with a casual black shirt and matching pants.

Soon after, the bestie of the B-town celebs, Muskan Chanana, took to her Instagram handle and dropped multiple images from the happening night. The photo album opens with Muskan posing beautifully. It was followed by an image of Khushi and Suhana Khan joining her in the frame. The girls matched their attire in shades of purple. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter in a halterneck top, which she sported with blue denims.

Advertisement

Muskan Chanana poses with Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vedang was seen playing the role of Ankur Anand in Vasan Bala’s 2024 action thriller film, Jigra. He was joined by Alia Bhatt and others. As for Khushi, she started 2025 with Loveyapa, co-starring Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan. Next, she shared the screen with Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, in his debut film, Nadaaniyan.

As for Suhana Khan, she will be seen with her father, Shah Rukh Khan, in their upcoming thriller, King. The Siddharth Anand movie will mark Suhana’s big-screen debut.