Nadaaniyan: Vedang Raina is all heart as rumored GF Khushi Kapoor’s rom-com with Ibrahim Ali Khan releases on Netflix

The much-awaited movie Nadaaniyan was released on Netflix today, March 7, 2025. It stars Khushi Kapoor in the lead with Ibrahim Ali Khan, who marks his debut with the romantic comedy. The pair’s family and friends have extended their best wishes for the movie. Khushi’s rumored boyfriend, Vedang Raina, was all heart in his sweet shoutout.

Today, March 7, 2025, soon after Nadaaniyan became available for streaming, Vedang Raina took to his Instagram Stories and dropped a special post. He re-shared a release clip and expressed his excitement with a popcorn, a clapperboard, and a red heart emoji.

Have a look at Vedang Raina’s story here!

Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor’s dating rumors have been doing the rounds for a long time. They are often spotted with each other at events and also share pictures together. Vedang, who never fails to showcase his support for Khushi, was present at the special screening of Nadaaniyan a few days ago.

The actress’ sister Janhvi Kapoor also graced the event and shared her review. She said that she was proud of Khushi and was very happy with her hard work. Janhvi called her sister’s character Pia ‘fun’ and ‘vulnerable.’ She hoped that the audience would love it as much as she did.

Yesterday, Ananya Panday also penned a sweet message for the team of Nadaaniyan. On her Instagram Stories, she shared the trailer and said, “This sweeeet movie drops on Netflix tomorrow and I cannot wait to watch @khushikapoor and @iakpataudi And the rest of the wonderful cast rom com it out (red heart and heart-eye emoji). Watch watch watch!!”

Shauna Gautam is making her directorial debut with the movie. Ananya praised her saying, “@shaunagautam you are the most hardworking, passionate, sincere and sensible person I know and your heart shines through this movie!! I'm so excited for you.”

Nadaaniyan is a Dharmatic Entertainment production. It is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. Alongside Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan, it also stars Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhry, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj.