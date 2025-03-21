Alia Bhatt calls recent Netflix series Adolescence ‘perfection’; Vedang Raina says, ‘This is why I love cinema’

Adolescence is a British crime drama miniseries that was released on Netflix on March 13, 2025, and has received a lot of acclaim and appreciation. Alia Bhatt called the show ‘perfection,’ while Vedang Raina also showered it with love.

Today, March 21, 2025, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram Stories and shared her review of the recently released series Adolescence. She wrote, “This show is truly perfection.” Since each episode was shot in one take, Alia expressed, “From the writing to the staging to the EXCEPTIONAL cinematography—I wonder what it felt like when, after an hour of calling action—to finally calling cut... how did the entire cast and crew feel????”

Lauding the acting, she stated, “The performances by each and every person that has walked into frame and out were ALIVE... real raw and so so hot in the moment that the energy is very very palpable! & so moving (yellow heart emoji).”

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress added, “The magic of storytelling and an entire crew coming together to deliver, every department giving nothing but their heart and soul to every second on screen. I'm in awe!!!”

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina’s stories for Adolescence:

Alia’s Jigra co-star Vedang Raina also penned an appreciation note for the series. He said, “The most brilliantly acted and moving pieces of film/television I have ever seen. This is why I love cinema.” Revealing his inspiration, Vedang continued, “I've never wanted to be better at what I do more than after watching this. So so so inspiring.”

Adolescence stars Stephen Graham, Ashley Walters, Erin Doherty, and Owen Cooper. The story is about a 13-year-old schoolboy who is accused of the m*rder of a girl from his school. The show is created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for the movie Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. She also has Alpha in her pipeline. On the other hand, Vedang Raina will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s period romantic movie alongside Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sharvari.