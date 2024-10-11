Made In Heaven actor Arjun Mathur gets married to longtime girlfriend Tiya Tejpal in intimate ceremony; See PIC

Made In Heaven actor Arjun Mathur is now married to his longtime partner Tiya Tejpal. Yes, you read it right! The actor took to his social media handle and shared the most special news of his life with his fans and followers.

Today, on October 11, Arjun Mathur shared an endearing picture with his wife, Tiya Tejpal. In the photo, the duo is seen performing wedding rituals. As per reports, the two tied the nuptial knot on October 9, 2024, in Versova, Mumbai. Making the official announcement, the Made In Heaven actor dropped two red-heart emojis with an infinite emoji in between. "T & A-09.10.2024," his post was captioned.

Soon after the post was made, several Bollywood celebrities swamped the comments section expressing their happiness about the couple’s new phase of life. Housefull 5 actress Sonam Bajwa wrote, "Congratulations to both of you" while Konkona Sensharma and Shriya Pilgaonkar dropped multiple red-heart emojis. In addition to this, Kalki Koechlien quipped, "Chup chaap no tam jaam, I like it" followed by a red heart emoji.

Several internet users also called their Jodi "Made In Heaven."

While speaking with Hindustan Times, Arjun opened up about his feelings about getting married. He mentioned, “Tiya and I have been as good as married for many years now, and it was simply time for us to solemnize. We were extremely fortunate to be able to keep it as small and intimate as we wanted."

The 42-year-old actor noted that intimacy is beautiful and once these things are publicized “it becomes something else." The actor shared that they had a beautiful ceremony and expressed his gratitude for every wish and blessing. He also emphasized maintaining privacy as they celebrate the joyous time of their togetherness.

Arjun and Tiya have been open about their relationship for quite some time now yet always kept it low-key. For the unversed, while Arjun is known for his appearance in projects like Made In Heaven, The Gone Game, and more, Tiya is the daughter of journalist Tarun Tejpal and has worked as a production designer for several movies and TV shows. She has been associated with movies like The White Tiger, Raman Raghav 2.0, and Karwaan.

