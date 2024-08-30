9 Best Made In Heaven Season 2 quotes that are pretty bang on

The second season of Made In Heaven captivated audiences not only with its grand wedding scenes but also through its exceptional dialogues. Made In Heaven Season 2 quotes, delivered by lead characters Tara and Karan, portrayed by Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur, carried profound meaning and emotional depth. Kabir's evocative poetry, in particular, struck a chord with viewers, adding a unique layer of richness to the series.

Crafted by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, and produced by Excel Entertainment, Made In Heaven explores the delicate balance between traditional values and modern aspirations, set against the backdrop of Delhi's lavish weddings. This intricate portrayal of the evolving dynamics of contemporary India has only deepened the show's connection with its audience. Let's delve into some of the most memorable dialogues from Made In Heaven Season 2 that truly touched our hearts.

9 unforgettable Made In Heaven Season 2 quotes that left a lasting impact

1. "No matter what anyone tells you, the magic of black and brown will always seem like a lie"

In this Made In Heaven Season 2 quote, Shashank Arora as Kabir Basrai, through his poetic expressions, highlights the enduring and often misguided obsession with fair skin that drives many, including a bride striving to look lighter on her wedding day. This sentiment challenges societal beauty standards and encourages a shift in perspective.

2. "Your cost to the company is very high Meherji. I like a woman who knows her worth"

This dialogue was delivered by Vijay Raaz, who played Ramesh Jauhari in Made in Heaven Season 2. Jauhari, initially a confidant and business partner to Tara and Karan, says this after assuming control of their company amid financial troubles, reflecting his progressive attitude toward women.

3. "Your mom is a businesswoman. Jo kuch bhi hai tumhare pass, woh sab tumhari mom ke wajah se hai"

This Made In Heaven Season 2 dialogue is also spoken by Ramesh Jauhari in the series. He says this to his son in front of his wife, played by Mona Singh, to emphasize the importance of respecting her and recognizing her contributions. This line highlights Jauhari's admiration for his wife and his commitment to defending and honoring her role.

4. "I think your feelings are usually pretty bang on"

Here, Arjun Mathur, as Karan Mehra, tells this to his best friend and business partner Tara. Throughout the series, Karan consistently supports Tara, standing by her through various challenges. His unwavering friendship and encouragement highlight the value of having a loyal and understanding friend.

5. "It’s not just money, it’s fortune"

In the series, Tara Khanna (Sobhita Dhulipala) says this. Despite her marriage to a wealthy individual and their eventual separation, she exemplifies strength and independence, striving to elevate her business. Her character underscores the importance of career-oriented women in society.

6. "I just want to be treated as an equal"

In the fifth episode of Made in Heaven Season 2, Radhika Apte, who made a guest appearance as Pallavi Menke, says this dialogue. Portraying an outspoken Dalit woman, Pallavi’s struggle revolves around whether to insist on wedding rituals that reflect her identity. Her dialogue underscores the ongoing challenges faced by individuals who fight for basic equality and dignity in a society often constrained by caste prejudices.

7. "Aaj tak mehsus hi nahi hua ki humare nikaah mein kuch kami thi"

Dia Mirza's character, Shehnaz, expresses this poignant sentiment. Her character reflects on the sense of completeness in her marriage despite her husband’s decision to marry someone else, revealing her deep emotional struggle and sense of loss.

8. "I’m sorry agar aap ke saath aisa hua hai. Lekin ab agar kisike saath aisa hoga toh dhindora peetna chahiye"

Ramesh Jauhari makes this statement to a woman who feels Mona should not have highlighted her past abuse. This dialogue underscores Jauhari's respect for women and his belief in the importance of speaking out against wrongdoing rather than keeping it silent. The world would be a better place with more individuals like Ramesh Jauhari.

9. "Aap ki utni kadar karti hu jitni aap meri karti hai maa"

This Made in Heaven Season 2 quote, Sobhita Dhulipala, portraying Tara Khanna, tells her mother-in-law after being questioned about her respect following her request for a house in the divorce. Tara's character, portrayed with remarkable intelligence and strength, leaves a lasting impact through her compelling dialogues.

With its first two seasons earning substantial acclaim, Made In Heaven, streaming on Amazon prime video, has set high expectations for future installments. The series' blend of lavish wedding depictions and strikingly powerful dialogues has kept viewers engaged and eager for more.

This unique blend of opulent celebrations and insightful storytelling has not only enthralled viewers but also sparked discussions about the series' themes and characters. As anticipation builds for future episodes, fans are keenly awaiting how the series will continue to explore and unravel the complexities of love, marriage, and societal expectations.

