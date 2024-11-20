Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shah Rukh Khan arrives with Gauri Khan and kids Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan to cast vote

As the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 unfolded, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the polling station with his wife Gauri Khan, and children Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan to cast their votes. The family was seen at the voting center in Mumbai, fulfilling their civic duties.

In the pictures and videos, Shah Rukh Khan is seen sporting a white shirt, a beanie, and olive green cargo pants, looking dapper as always. Gauri Khan wore a beige coat paired with a white tank top. Suhana Khan looked stunning in a white and green polka dot suit, while Aryan Khan kept it casual in a black T-shirt and matching pants.

See photos and videos here:

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan will soon appear together in the action-packed film King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. In this movie, they will play the roles of mentor and protégé in the underworld, facing off against Abhishek Bachchan, who portrays the antagonist.

As the writing and pre-production processes are progressing rapidly, Pinkvilla previously reported that Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand have finalized the shooting schedule for King.

According to sources close to the project, King is set to begin filming in Mumbai in January, with Shah Rukh and Suhana leading the cast.

The first schedule will take place in Mumbai, followed by an extensive shoot in Europe. Multiple recce sessions have reportedly been conducted in Europe to find unique locations that will add scale to the film.

The source further mentioned that filming will continue until August or September 2025, with the actors traveling between various locations.

The team aims to capture real locations for the action sequences and studio setups to create a realistic storytelling approach. The makers are looking to introduce a new style of action with Shah Rukh Khan in King, and the actor is reportedly excited about exploring this new territory.

Talking about Aryan Khan, King Khan recently announced that his son will be making his directorial debut with a Netflix series, set to release in 2025. Reports suggest that the show is titled Stardom and will feature several star-studded cameos.

