Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Salman Khan arrives to cast his vote with heavy security

During the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, Salman Khan arrived at his assigned polling station in Mumbai under heavy security to exercise his right to vote. He stepped out of his vehicle and proceeded towards the booth.

Social media videos captured the superstar taking a moment to pose for photos with fans outside the polling station. Salman Khan kept it casual, wearing a grey T-shirt paired with jeans and a black cap.

There has been a huge voter turnout from B-Town. Throughout the day, celebrities such as Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, and many others were spotted at the polling stations to cast their vote.

On the professional front, Salman Khan's upcoming project Sikandar features Rashmika Mandanna as his co-star. The film is currently in production, with an intensive shooting schedule underway in Hyderabad.

Joining the lead pair are Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and others. Approximately half of the film has been completed, and the team aims to finish filming by January 2025.

Pinkvilla recently reported that Sajid Nadiadwala, AR Murugadoss, and Pritam have completed work on two songs for Sikandar that are expected to become major hits.

The movie, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, is scheduled for an Eid 2025 release. It is reported that the team focused on delivering a lively soundtrack, with two dance sequences, inspired by Eid and Holi, already filmed earlier this month.

Insiders also shared that the Eid track carries a Qawwali-inspired vibe, while the Holi song highlights the joy of love and colors. Both songs are anticipated to be instant hits, with the cast and crew enjoying the music during filming.

Khan considers these compositions Pritam’s finest, and the Sikandar team is optimistic about delivering a memorable album.

Following the completion of Sikandar, Khan is set to begin work on his next project with director Atlee, which is currently in the scripting phase. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for further updates.

