Meet actor who stole everyone's hearts with debut film but one fatal accident changed her life forever

Luckiest are those who taste success right from their debut film in Bollywood. Despite the fact, that a successful debut doesn’t ensure one’s destiny and luck in the industry. We’ve seen examples of several one-movie wonders that had a rock-solid start but couldn’t sustain long in the glitzy, glamorous world.

Early life of Anu Aggarwal

One such actress we’re talking about is none other than Aashiqui fame Anu Aggarwal. After completing her studies at Delhi University, she had a brief stint in modeling and VJing. She also appeared in the 1988 Doordarshan serial, Isi Bahane. Nevertheless, Mahesh Bhatt’s 1990 release Aashiqui co-starring debutant Rahul Roy proved to be her claim to fame.

Life of Anu Aggarwal after blockbuster debut Aashiqui

Soon after the blockbuster film's release, the lead cast became huge stars with the best-selling soul-stirring musical album consisting of several unforgettable songs. She later went on to feature in movies like King Uncle, Khal-Naaikaa, and Janam Kundli among others, but none of them could match the success of her debut release.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the yesteryear actress admitted the fact, despite working with big directors of that time; she wanted to find herself and inner happiness. She started practicing Yoga to lead a better life. She was last seen in the 1996 film Return of Jewel Thief.

Anu Aggarwal's positive belief helped her heal from tragic accident

Meanwhile, her life took a U-Turn when she had a major accident in 1999. She was in a coma for 29 days, which erased her memory. Even the doctors went on to tell her that she would survive for 3 years, but she remained certain that she would heal.

“Everything I had learned I applied on myself and healed myself. Then, I started yoga therapy for slum kids, and then I was later recognized by other organizations where I gave talks,” she had shared with us.

Annu Aggarwal's work front

On the professional front, Anu Aggarwal has an institution where she teaches yoga and encourages people to take care of their mind and body.

In addition to this, back in 2020, reflecting on her comeback, she had shared with us, “In fact, there are some acting things happening. There is my book (Anusual) that Netflix wants to adapt as a series. I am in talks for it. It is my story, so I want to be very sure about it, want it to be perfect."

Meanwhile, speaking to Hindustan Times last year, she had expressed her interest in signing a project with a ‘great script’. She revealed that she has been listening to narrations and meeting people in business. The announcement will be made after everything gets locked.

The details of her project are yet awaited, but her fight with destiny is an inspiration to many.

