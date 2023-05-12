Dahaad Ep 1-2 Review: Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma’s crime thriller is gripping, gritty, and grim

Dahaad

Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah

Director: Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Plot:

Set in rural Rajasthan, the story of Dahaad follows sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati (played by Sonakshi Sinha), and her colleagues Devi Lal Singh (Gulshan Devaiah) and Kailash Parghi (Sohum Shah) in Mandawa Police Station. Anjali is tasked with the investigation after a series of women are found missing in the state of Rajasthan. While it initially appears that the women eloped with their partners, Anjali Bhaati observes a pattern and similarities in the cases, leading her to suspect that a serial killer is out there. Meanwhile, Vijay Varma plays the role of Anand, who seems to be a family man, however, there is more to him than meets the eye. Anjali must now investigate and piece together evidence before the killer gets to the next victim.

What Works:

The first two episodes will keep you completely hooked and will make you curious as to what will happen next. Dahaad has a gripping plot (albeit not entirely unpredictable), and a steady character development that gets you invested in the story right from the beginning. The first two episodes keep you in suspense, and portray some bitter realities, while shedding light upon topics such as politics, caste, patriarchy, and more. There are other objectives than just catching the culprit that the story aims to achieve, and does it well. It is gritty, gripping, and suspenseful, without the portrayal of too much gore, something that often accompanies most crime thriller series. It is fast-paced, and gets right to the point, getting viewers caught up in the storyline and the characters within the first few minutes. The endings of both episodes will keep you on the edge of your seat.

What Doesn’t:

While Dahaad, at no point seems like a snoozefest, the 56-minute-long episodes can seem a bit too stretched for a continuous watch. In the first two episodes, we get introduced to too many characters, which can get difficult to keep up with initially. So far, there have been no major gasp-inducing plot twists or unpredictable turn of events, but they may come in the later episodes.

Performances:

Yes, the storyline of Dahaad is gripping, but it is the exceptional performances by the entire cast that makes this crime thriller stand out. Sonakshi Sinha does justice to her role as a no-nonsense, fierce cop, and she has nailed the accent well! She represents a strong, tough woman, and does so with great ease. Sonakshi as an underdog cop will have you rooting for her right from the beginning. Vijay Varma plays a complex character in Dahaad, and it is his on-point portrayal of the role that makes it so interesting. He has a distinct presence on the screen and exudes mysterious energy. Gulshan Devaiah has a calming on-screen presence. So far, Sohum Shah hasn’t had his moments to shine in the first 2 episodes, however, that may happen eventually in the series. The supporting characters have also delivered exceptional performances in Dahaad.

Verdict:

So far, Dahaad has all the hallmarks of a good crime-thriller, with each episode leaving you more curious for the next one. It is sure to be a treat for all those who love the crime genre. While the first two episodes leave you with many questions, we can tell that the plot will get more interesting as the case unfolds. With a riveting story and some incredible performances by the actors, Dahaad is a must-watch!

