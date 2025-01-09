Meet actor whose soldier father was killed by Kashmiri militant group, started as print model, worked with Akshay Kumar and Irrfan Khan; is a famous face now

Meet the actor whose soldier father was kidnapped and tragically killed by a Kashmiri militant group. Starting as a print model, she carved her path to Bollywood success, working with Akshay Kumar and Irrfan Khan, and is now one of the most respected names in the industry. Can you guess who she is?

If you still couldn’t guess, we are talking about Nimrat Kaur! The self-made star has had a remarkable journey to success in Bollywood. Born into a Sikh family in Pilani, Rajasthan, she faced adversity early on, losing her father, Major Bhupinder Singh, a brave army officer, when she was just 12 or 13. Her father’s tragic end came when a Kashmiri militant group kidnapped him during a visit to Kashmir in 1994. Despite their demands for the release of terrorists, Major Singh remained resolute and sacrificed his life.

Raised in an army family, Nimrat’s childhood was filled with frequent relocations as her father’s profession required the family to move often. However, despite these challenges, Nimrat grew into a resilient and determined woman, charting her own course to stardom.

After completing her education in New Delhi, the Sky Force actress made her way to Mumbai, where her journey into the glamour industry began. Starting as a print model, she soon moved into the world of theater to hone her acting skills. In the early 2000s, she was featured in two music videos, gaining recognition for her performances in collaborations with renowned playback singers Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal.

Nimrat’s Bollywood debut came in 2012 with Peddlers, directed by Vasan Bala. The film, produced by Anurag Kashyap, also starred Gulshan Devaiah and Nishikant Kamat. However, it was her role in The Lunchbox (2013), alongside the legendary Irrfan Khan, that catapulted her to fame. The film was critically acclaimed and marked her as a versatile actress to watch.

Her career continued to soar, and in 2016, she starred opposite Akshay Kumar in Airlift, a film about the evacuation of Indians from Kuwait during the Iraq-Kuwait war. Nimrat’s portrayal of a woman caught in the turmoil earned her further recognition.

Nimrat Kaur continued to explore diverse roles, starring in films like Dasvi (2022), where she played the wife of Abhishek Bachchan’s character, and Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video (2023). She has also appeared in international projects like Homeland, Wayward Pines, and Foundation, and the Indian web series The Test Case and School of Lies.

Despite her professional success, Nimrat's personal life has often been the subject of media speculation. She was rumored to have a relationship with cricketer Ravi Shastri, which both denied. More recently, her name surfaced in divorce rumors between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, though these claims have been unsubstantiated.

Nimrat Kaur's next big screen venture is Sky Force, starring alongside Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. The film is set to hit cinemas on January 24, 2025, during the Republic Day weekend.

