Mirzapur 3 Bonus Episode Release Date OUT: Divyenndu teases ‘Munna Bhaiya amar hain’; fans go gaga with ‘laal phool neela phool’

Divyenndu Sharma, popularly known as Munna Bhaiya, has become an iconic figure in the Mirzapur series. Although he didn't appear in the third season of the crime drama, fans continue to shower affection on the character from the first two seasons. Prime Video recently released a promo video showcasing Munna Bhaiya's return in a bonus episode on August 30, 2024.

In the video shared by Prime Video in its official handle, Divyendu as Munna Bhaiya says, “Hum kya gaye, pura bawaal mach gaya. Suna hai humare loyal fans bohot miss kiye humko. Season 3 me kuchh cheezein miss kiye aap. Wo hum khoj ke le aaye hain, just for you, Munna Tripathi ke suajanya se. Kyuki hum karte pehle hain, sochte baad me hain (There has been a havoc ever since I went away. It seems my loyal fans really missed me a lot. There were certain things you all missed out in Season 3. I have found them just for you. Because I always act before I think).”

Prime Video captioned its post as, “Bawaal hone wala hai, kyunki bonus episode aa raha hai (There is going to be havoc as bonus episode is about to arrive, adding smiling face and fire emojis).”

Fans expressed their excitement over the return of Munna Tripathi in the gangster series. One fan wrote, "Laal phool neela phool Munna Bhaiya beautiful." Another fan commented, "Jalwa hai Munna Bhaiya ka" (Munna Bhaiya has swag). A different fan wrote, "Munna Tripathi, the King of Mirzapur." One wrote, "bhaukal machne valla hai parda phatne valla hai kyuki ghayal sher ab laut aaya hai". One wrote, "Munna bhaiya aayenge, saath mein salary laayenge @divyenndu @amazonprime #munnabhaiya bas ab kitna bait karayenge, hum to intijar kar rahe hain".

A user also wrote, "Munna Tripathi amar hai" (Munna Tripathi is immortal). Another user commented, "Ab kya Munna Bhaiya Undertaker ki tarah punarjanam lenge kya?" (Is Munna Bhaiya going to reincarnate like the Undertaker now?). One wrote, "Even Prime Video Knows The Value Of Munna Bhaiyya". One wrote, "Biggest comeback of the year".

One wrote, "This is Cinemaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa GREATEST COMEBACK EVER". One wrote, "Don't tell me, Munna bhaiya zinda hogaye kya?". One wrote, "Munna bhaiya sabse pehle yeh Golu ka gama bajana, sab raita isi ne failaaya hai". One fan commented, "East or west Munna bhaiya is the best". One wrote, "Munna bhaiya zinda baad". One wrote, "Bhaiya re Bhaiya.....Munna Bhaiya". One wrote, "Munna bhaiya on guddu bhaiya gone". One wrote, "Fir Se Aa Gye Raaja Chha Gye Raaja Love you Munna bhaiya". One fan commented, "Munna Bhaiya Be Like: Ashwathama Hain Ham".

Mirzapur Season 3, produced and created by Excel Media and Entertainment, is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer. The series features an impressive ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjumm Shharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha. This captivating crime thriller is available exclusively on Prime Video.

According to Pinkvilla's review, Mirzapur Season 3 is predictably enjoyable and fulfilling. While the stakes in this season could have been higher to fully justify the anticipation, the series still benefits greatly from its impressive cast. The high-caliber actors bring significant depth and presence to their roles, enhancing the overall impact of the show.

