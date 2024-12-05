5 movies on Netflix you must watch with grandparents; Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway to Mom

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Entertainment is not restricted to any age. Be it a youngster or a 60-year-old, Bollywood makes movies that cater to every age. There are scores of films that showcase the lovely bond a child shares with their parents and grandparents. Then there are some epic tales about real-life heroes that everyone in society must be aware of. Hence, we handpicked these grandparent-friendly movies that will keep you and your grandparents engaged.

5 family movies on Netflix you can watch with grandparents:

1. Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway (2023)

Star cast: Rani Mukerji, Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh

Genre: Biography/Drama

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Director: Ashima Chibber

Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway is the real-life tale of a mother who fought against the entire system, society, and her family to regain the custody of her kids. It narrates the life of a homely mother whose children were taken away by Norwegian authorities. Unable to live with her kids, she decides to go to war with the foster care system and local legal machinery to win her kids back. The movie is inspired by the tragic tale of an Indian couple, Anurup Bhattacharya and Sagarika Chakraborty.

2. Mom (2017)

Star cast: Sridevi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna, Sajal Aly, Adnan Siddiqui

Genre: Crime/Thriller

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

Director: Ravi Udyawar

Mom is yet another mother’s tale of vengeance against the perpetrators who tried to molest her stepdaughter. A vivacious teacher whose daughter is sexually assaulted at a party plans to destroy the lives of the four accused who walked away freely after destroying the girl’s life. One must watch this Sridevi movie on Netflix with grandparents.

3. Article 370 (2024)

Star cast: Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Skand Thakur, Ashwini Kaul, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Arun Govil

Genre: Political/Drama

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Director: Aditya Suhas Jambhale

Article 370 showcases how a group of Indians tried to stop violence in the Kashmir Valley before a major constitutional decision was announced at the Indian parliament. Your grandparents will surely have some input about this tale that holds great importance in the history of the country.

4. Srikanth (2024)

Star cast: Rajkummar Rao Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar

Genre: Biography/Drama

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Director: Tushar Hiranandani

Next up in this list of movies on Netflix you must watch with your grandparents is Srikanth. The biographical film is based on the life of Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired industrialist who challenged the education system to get admitted to one of the most prestigious colleges in the world. It showcases the obstacles faced by people like him in academics and business.

5. Laapataa Ladies (2023)

Star cast: Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, Ravi Kishan

Genre: Comedy/Drama

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

Director: Kiran Rao

Laapataa Ladies is selected as the Indian entry for the Best International Feature Film for the 97th Academy Awards and rightly so. The second directorial venture of Kiran Rao is an epic comedy saga that takes a dig at the ills of society and highlights what needs to be changed. This is one of the best movies on Netflix you must watch with your grandparents.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

