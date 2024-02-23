Article 370 Box Office Opening: Yami Gautam starrer reaps Cinema Lovers Day benefit; Netts solid Rs 6 crores

Yami Gautam starrer Article 370 directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, produced by Aditya Dhar and costarring Priyamani sprung a suprise on the first day at the box office as it netted a solid Rs 5.50 - 6.50 crores nett. While the collections of Article 370 are in the vicinity of Rs 6 crores based on early estimates, the footfalls are higher than any conventional release that would have opened in the same range, since the ticket prices were capped at Rs 99 for the regular tickets and a maximum of Rs 399 for the premium tickets on account of Cinema Lovers Day.

Article 370 Takes A Very Good Opening And Emerges The Most Preferred Film At The Box Office

Article 370 was able to bring around 6 lakh people to the theatres and that is a great turnout for a very controlled budgeted, female-centric film. The word of mouth of the Yami Gautam thriller-drama is solid and one can expect the movie to have very good momentum for days to come, although ticket prices will come back to normal from day 2. The Saturday growth can be lower than it normally would have been since a good chunk of the weekend audience may have watched it on the very first day at subsidised rates. It is the Monday collections that will really help make an assessment on where the political-thriller is headed at the box office.

Cinema Lovers Day Is A Thumping Success With Around 15 Lakh Individuals Visiting Theatres

Article 370 faced competition from Crakk which also registered a higher than expected opening day of around Rs 4.50 crores. The Cinema Lovers Day has been a grand success with cumulative collection of all films in the tune of Rs 15 crores nett; With over 15 lakh individuals visiting theatres. The thumping response will surely make exhibitors understand about the price sensitivity in a country like India. It obviously is not feasible to carry it out on a regular basis but there surely is a lot that can happen with aggressive pricing.

The Nett Box Office Collections Of Article 370 In India Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 6 crores Total Rs 6 crores nett in India on day 1

About Article 370

Article 370 The Movie is Aditya Suhas Jambhale's interpretation of all the events that conspired in the abrogation of the Article 370 on the 5th of August, 2019. While Yami Gautam plays NIA officer Zooni Haksar, Priyamani portrays Rajeshwari Swaminathan, the lady responsible for assigning the task of repealing Article 370 to Zooni Haksar. The story of how Article 370 was abrogated is shown very systematically in 6 parts.

Article 370 In Theatres

Article 370 now plays at a theatre near you. The movie's tickets can be bought online via online ticketing websites or can be purchased from the box office outside the cinema. Have you watched Article 370 yet?

