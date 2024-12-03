7 Stree 2 dialogues that will make you re-watch Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's horror comedy

Back in 2018, director Amar Kaushik came up with a horror-comedy movie that not only became a major hit but also left the audience wanting a sequel. On public demand, the filmmaker decided to work on the second part of the film with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, which hit theaters on August 15, 2024.

Stree 2 exceeded the expectations of critics and fans alike, making it the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024. While the storyline and performances are worth every laud, the film’s dialogues added to its success.

Take a look at the 7 best dialogues from Amar Kaushik’s Stree 2:

1. “Waah, isko abhi ke abhi IAS ghooshit kardo.”

In the film, Rajkummar Rao plays the role of Vicky while Pankaj Tripathi is seen as his beloved Rudra bhaiya. Another character that kept the audience entertained was Jana (played by Abhishek Banerjee). As Sarkate Ka Aatank takes over Chanderi, the trio meets up to discuss what they know about the headless monster. This is when Jana says, ‘Sarkate ka sar kataa hua hain,’ prompting Rudra bhaiya to mock him by saying this sarcastic dialogue and a tight slap of Jana’s face.

2. “Milti kahan hai tumhari ye sachi mohabbat?”

Another interesting character in Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank is Bittu (played by Aparshakti Khurana). He is convinced that his friend Vicky’s girlfriend is just a mere fantasy and nothing else. This statement hurts Vicky, who says she is her ‘sachi mohabbat.’ Since the woman is barely seen around, Bittu asks Vicky, ‘Milti kahan hai tumhari ye sachi mohabbat?’

3. “Bhabhi bhaang khake aayi ho kya..Je Bachchan ke upar Aamir Khan laga lo toh bhi kamar tak hi aayenge uske”

Another Stree 2 dialogue that made the audience go ROFL is when Vicky said this epic dialogue. In the first installment, Stree, Vicky turns out to be Superman, the chosen one who defeats the female ghost and frees his village from her horror. When the headless ghost starts abducting females in the area, all the women of the town gather together to request Vicky to use his special powers and save them again.

4. “Matlab Sarkata influencer hain…apne followers badhana chahta hain”

The discussion between Vicky, Rudra, Jana, and Bittu is the most epic one penned to make the audience laugh out loud. Every time they come together to discuss their strategy to defeat the ghost, someone or the other has a weird observation to share. This time, Pankaj Tripathi’s character thinks Sarkata is just like a social media influencer who is abducting the females of the town to increase his number of followers. It was an epic Stree 2 dialogue that tickled many funny bones.

5. “Ab lag rahe ho asli Rajkumar”

After Sarkata starts wreaking havoc in Chanderi, Stree (played by Shraddha Kapoor) magically appears to help Vicky and his team defeat him. She convinces Vicky that his pure soul makes him the right person to fight with the ghost. Hence, she gives him a magical dagger and instructs him to use it to slice Sarkata's head. They also deck Vicky in the clothes of a warrior, complete with headgear. This is when Rudra bhaiya says he is now looking like a perfect prince of the village.

6. “2 minute, aunty.”

When Sarkata takes Bittu's girlfriend, Chitti, the friends discover that there is a greater conspiracy unveiling in the village. Upon researching, they find out about the headless ghost who returned to take revenge on the progressive women of Chanderi. Eventually, the friends realize they will need Stree’s help in making Sarkata go away from the village.

Hence, they lured Jana to return from Delhi as he was the only one who could call Stree since she once possessed him. When Jana sees the ghost, he is traumatized, much to his mother’s shock. When she starts talking gibberish, Vicky calms her down by saying this dialogue. But more than his statement, how he says so is hilarious AF!

7. “Usne ne hamari Chanderi ke sab mardo ki soch badal di hain.”

The Sarkata ghost is the spirit of Chandrabhan, who was killed by the spirit of Stree, whom he had assassinated when she was a courtesan. Years later, the vengeful spirit returns to teach every progressive woman a lesson by abducting them, shaving their heads, and keeping them in captivity. He also took the help of the men in Chanderi by possessing them. The ghost controlled their minds and turned them into people who hated the freedom of women.

While Stree 2’s story kept the audience hooked, the multiple cameo appearances in the film also added to the hype of the movie. While looking for clues to defeat the ghost, the friends end up at a mental hospital where they meet a descendant of Sarkata (played by Akshay Kumar).

The man informs them about the person who can defeat Sarkata. Later in the movie, the friends invite Shama (played by Tamannaah Bhatia) to perform a peppy dance number to lure Sarkata. Moreover, Varun Dhawan also features as Bhaskar, reprising his role from Bhediya.

That’s it for Stree 2 dialogues from Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's horror comedy movie. For more such interesting content, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

