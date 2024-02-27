Navya Naveli Nanda on Amitabh-Abhishek Bachchan gracing What The Hell Navya: ‘I’m not sure how deserving…’

Navya Naveli Nanda has been entertaining all of us with her podcast show What The hell Navya. Well, this podcast show has now turned into a video show this season and fans love to hear and see Navya strike a conversation with Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan. Although it's more than fun hearing this super trio talk over several issues, still there is always that one question in everyone’s minds will we ever get to see Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan too join them? In a recent chat, the entrepreneur opened up about it.

Navya Naveli Nanda is open to the idea of Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan gracing What The Hell Navya

Ever since Agastya Nanda made a surprise presence on Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast show What The hell Navya in the recent episode along with Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan, fans have been eagerly waiting to see more members of the family coming on the show. In a chat with News 18, when Navya was asked about the possibility of having Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan on the show, she hinted at the uncertainty of deserving such an honor but was more than open to this idea.

Navya jokingly said that she is not sure how deserving her platform is but one day perhaps Big B and Abhishek Bachchan can make a special appearance.

Fans demanded to see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in What The Hell Navya

After the recent episode starring Agastya Nanda was released, fans went gaga over it. They not only loved hearing The Archies star but also posed a special request for Navya. Fans demanded to see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the podcast and hear her share some insights along with Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan.

Navya Naveli Nanda on how her privileged background influenced her career trajectory

During a recent interaction at the ABP Summit, Navya Naveli Nanda acknowledged the advantage of her privileged upbringing and its impact on her career choices. She highlighted her determination to shape her own journey and make the most of the opportunities presented by her family since childhood. She expressed, “Everyone has a last name and everyone has a responsibility to carry their legacy forward, irrespective of the field that they are in. I am doing my bit to take the legacy forward and doing the best that I can to make my family proud. When we speak of privilege, I will give credit to where I am today to that. I don’t think I would be where I am if I didn’t come from the family that I came from. I was given a lot of opportunities at a very young age that most young girls my age don’t get.”

She then mentioned that it's been crucial to seize the best out of those opportunities. She acknowledges her family for where she stands today, both in her professional and personal life. Navya discussed the heritage from both her mother's and father's sides of the family. She expressed her desire to continue their charitable endeavors. She said, “There is so much that our parents and grandparents have done before us that I can feel a responsibility with the kind of work that has been done before me and the kind of work I would want to take forward.” She mentioned that in her family on both her mother's and father's sides, the focus has always been on giving back to people in various ways.

She feels that giving back can take many forms, such as through entertainment or business. As a family, they believe in the importance of giving, and she is creating her own identity by continuing that legacy of generosity.

