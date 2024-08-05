Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha failed for THIS reason, speculates Ram Gopal Varma: ‘Subject matter might not have…’

Aamir Khan is named one of those actors who has delivered scores of hit films in his extensive movie career. However, there have been some that didn’t make a huge impact at the box office and even failed to impress the audience. One among them is the 2022 comedy-drama film, Laal Singh Chaddha. Even though it was one of the most ambitious movies of Khan, it didn’t work in India. But reportedly, it was a success overseas.

The movie is the Indian remake of director Robert Zemeckis’ American comedy-drama film, Forrest Gump which was released in 1994. Popular Indian filmmaker, Ram Gopal Varma was in a recent chat with Galatta Plus wherein he spoke about Aamir’s obsession with Forrest Gump. However, he also speculated why the movie didn’t become a massive success.

He stated that Aamir Khan loves Forrest Gump. Hence, Laal Singh Chaddha was like a dream project for him and the actor has been making it in his head over the years. The Sarkar 3 filmmaker further stated that he doesn’t know if the movie could have come out well or not. “But the point is, by the time you reach the end, he’s catering to an audience who had never seen Forrest Gump,” Varma stated.

In the interview, he further stated that it was basically an Aamir Khan film. Therefore, it needn’t have a history behind it. “So, what Aamir took from Forrest Gump as subject matter might not have piqued the interest of the audience. But all these are speculations, by the way,” he added.

The director also spoke about the 2018 movie, Thugs of Hindostan directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. Stating that a bad film is an individual’s perception, he opined that no one knows what people are going to like. “You can’t outguess the masses,” he stated.

For the unversed, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh. Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan is busy with the shooting of his upcoming movie, Sitaare Zameen Par with Genelia Deshmukh. The sports drama film is based on the Spanish film, Champions and is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 27, 2024.

