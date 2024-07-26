Aamir Khan led Dangal reminds Taiwan Olympic legend Chen Shih-hsin of her own life

Dangal is one of the best films of Aamir Khan's filmography and also stands tall as his highest-grossing film of all time. Not just in India, the film also created records globally as it outperformed several Indian films by a huge margin in various foreign territories.

The 2016 biographical sports drama was based on the life of wrestler Mahavir Phogat and his daughters Geeta, and Babita who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. But now we hear that Taiwan Olympic legend Chen Shih-hsin has found the film's story similar to her life.

Chen Shih-hsin finds a resemblance of her life with Dangal's story

Taiwan's first-ever Olympic gold medallist, Chen Shih-hsin watched Aamir Khan led Dangal a few years ago. Speaking about the same, she told NDTV World that it was similar to what she experienced in her life while being trained by her father. "I noticed an uncanny resemblance between the wrestlers' father and my own," she said.

Shedding more light on the same, she said that her father was also a hard taskmaster and "was even tougher on me." Chen Shih added that she can be considered "a chip off the old block when it comes to inheriting her father's grit and toughness" just like the characters in Dangal. She recalled feeling like a rebel just like the girl (Geeta Phogat played by Fatima Sana Shaikh) in Dangal who rebelled after joining the national team. "But unlike her outspoken defiance, I simply left," said Chen.

Talking about her return, she shared that three years later, an advertisement about a son unable to take care of his aging parents on their birthday made her decide to go home, reunite with her father, and resume her training for the Olympics. Unfortunately, the three lost years cost her an opportunity to compete in the 2000 Sydney Olympics, where Taekwondo debuted as an Olympic medal sport.

More about Dangal

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal featured Aamir Khan in the lead alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar, Sakshi Tanwar, and Aparshakti Khurana among others. The 2016 film remained the top-grossing Bollywood film until Pathaan was released in 2023 and surpassed its record.

