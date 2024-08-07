Paris Olympics 2024: Rajkummar Rao, Taapsee Pannu and others congratulate wrestler Vinesh Phogat as she enters finals; 'That’s what champion looks like'

In a historic moment, Indian professional wrestler Vinesh Phogat defeated Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez during the semi-finals at the Paris Olympics 2024. Phogat has now become the first Indian woman who has entered the finals of the 50 kg freestyle wrestling tournament at the ongoing Olympics while confirming her silver medal. Bollywood actors including Rajkummar Rao, Taapsee Pannu, and others have showered love on the wrestler on social media.

On August 6, Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram to share a picture of Vinesh Phogat from the recently held wrestling match at the Olympics. Rao was overjoyed with Phogat entering the finals and called her the "pride of our nation". IN his post, the Stree 2 actor also sent best wishes to the wrestling champion.

"And we are in the finals. It was such a joy watching you playing live. You are the pride of our nation @vineshphogat. Good luck for the finals. Our prayers are with you," his post reads.



Actress Taapsee Pannu shared a series of posts on Instagram while acknowledging Vinesh Phogat's big win at the Olympics. In her first Instagram story, Taapsee penned a lengthy note for Phogat while calling herself a wrestler's "fan for life".

"This woman is going to be recalled as a benchmark in a lot of ways for decades to come! What a woman! What a crazy year she has had and what courage she has shown. Your fan for life," her Instagram story reads.

The second Instagram story reads, "And she did it." In the third Instagram story, the Khel Khel Mein actress wrote, "Walking towards the final like a champion."



Actor Riteish Deshmukh shared a picture of Vinesh Phogat's winning moment on X (formerly Twitter). In the photo, Phogat can be seen crying as she lies on the ground after defeating the Cuban player in the semi-finals.

Riteish tweeted, "That’s what a champion looks like after beating the World No 1 & Defending Olympic Gold Medal holder #VineshPhogat."



Actor Randeep Hooda also congratulated Vinesh Phogat after the big win at the Olympics. Randeep took to X to share a picture of Phogat from the tournament. He dropped a finger-crossed emoji and clapping emojis along with the hashtag #VineshPhogat.



Apart from them, Ayushmann Khurrana, Patralekhaa, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan also reacted to Vinesh Phogat's big win to enter the finals at the Olympics.

Ayushmann posted Phogat's crying moment after winning the match on Instagram. In his Instagram story, the Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actor wrote, "Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat couldn't stop crying after her win from the unbeatable world No.1 champion."

Actress Patralekhaa called it a "moment for the country" on her Instagram story. The post reads, "What a game...champion. Vinesh Phogat wins silver. What a moment for a country #Phoenix."



Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan watched the semi-finals of the wrestling tournament on television. The couple extended their wishes to Vinesh Phogat after she won the wrestling match.

Kunal posted an Instagram story featuring a picture of watching the match on TV. The Golmaal 3 actor wrote, "What a champ...Ufff, and added a fire emoji. Kunal also mentioned that he is "so proud" of her.

Soha also felt proud of Vinesh Phogat as she acknowledged the wrestler's big win. The actress posted an Instagram story that reads, "First Indian woman to reach an Olympic wrestling final. So proud!"



Vinesh Phogat will now lock horns with America's wrestling player Sarah Hildebrandt to bag a gold medal on Wednesday (August 7). Vinesh is a three-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist and two-time World Championships bronze medallist.

