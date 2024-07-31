Nora Fatehi apologizes for hurting people with her ‘Feminism f****d up society’ remark; adds 'there's nothing better than upholding traditions and...'

Back in April, Nora Fatehi gave a statement on feminism that didn’t go down well with a lot of people. The actress-model had advocated the concept of having a family and picked up the right battle with the wrong words. In a latest interview with Mashable India, Nora has now apologized in case anyone got hurt by her comments in the past.

Nota Fatehi’s remark on feminism that went overboard

In an old interview with BeerBiceps, Nora Fatehi argued that men and women are not equal and she doesn’t believe in the idea of I don’t need anybody. “I don’t believe in this shit. In fact, I think, feminism f***** up our society,” Nora had said adding the idea of being inherently completely independent is not what she truly associates with.

She said, “I think women are nurturers, yes, they should go to work and have their own life and be independent but to a certain extent.” Fatehi said that while people call it an old-school, traditional way of thinking, she thinks it is a normal way of thinking. The Crakk actress has however further advocated women’s rights while adding that when feminism becomes radical, it becomes dangerous for society.

ALSO READ: Junaid Khan REACTS to dad Aamir Khan’s remark over his simple lifestyle: 'Papa makes a big deal out of small things'

Nota Fatehi clarifies her feminist remark

Now, in a new interview with Mashable India, the 32-year-old has given an extension of her old remark and said that the West’s culture of encouraging the ideology of ‘I can do everything by myself’ is okay. However, people should encourage nuclear families and households of two people who can help bring up children who can be good members of society in the future.

Advertisement

Nora saying that her remark was taken out of context added, “I definitely apologize for making people upset and hurting them, but that was not the intention at all.” She further said that she’s well educated and can put out her opinions based on her experiences in life. Fatehi added, “I don't want what's happening in the West to happen in this part of the world because there's nothing better than upholding traditions and values and morals.”

On the work front, Nota Fatehi was last seen in Kunal Khemu’s Madgaon Express.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor REACTS to Internet gasping over her viral ‘Gandhi-Ambedkar debate’ remark; slashes claims of it being a ‘PR Plug’