Not just Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh; These 4 hit couples ft. Varun-Natasha & Virushka also left us in awe with their monochrome maternity shoots

On Monday, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared stunning monochromatic visuals from their pregnancy shoot. Prior to them, Bollywood couples including Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, and Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal among others also expressed their fondness for the monochromatic maternity photo shoots; leaving everyone in their awe.

The endearing pictures of the soon-to-be parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were enough to set social media on fire. Prior to them, there have been several Bollywood celebrities who gave a peek into their pregnancy journey with adorable pictures through monochromatic photo shoots. Let’s take a look.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma shared a couple of photos with her husband, Virat Kohli. In the pictures, the actress was seen wrapping her arm around him and beaming bright smiles while the pictures were clicked. In another picture, the loving husband was seen embracing his wife, holding her close to him by putting his arms around her from the back and over the shoulders.

The special post was made on the occasion of New Year; days before the arrival of their first child. "Wishing you all bountiful of love , happiness and prosperity this new year . From us to you," the caption on the post read. The couple welcomed Vamika on Jan 11, 2021, and their second child, a son whom they named Akaay on February 15, 2024.

2. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan shared an adorable photo with his wife Natasha Dalal and pet, Joey in February to announce that they were expecting their first baby. In the picture, the Citadel: Honey Bunny actor was seen planting a kiss on his wife’s baby bump while she cradled her belly. "We are pregnant Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrength," the actor expressed in the caption.

Months later, the couple welcomed their daughter on June 3, 2024.

3. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

Among the new parents of Bollywood, Richa Chadha, and Ali Fazal shared a beautiful maternity photo shoot in June earlier this year. One of the pictures showed Richa and Ali touching her baby bump, while in another the Heeramandi actress was seen lying on her husband. The thoughtful photo shoot featured the couple lost in their thoughts in one of the pictures.

"What can a love so pure bring forth into the world, but a beam of light ? Thank you for being my partner on this incredible journey @alifazal9 , through this lifetime and many more, through starlights and galaxies…," the post was captioned. In fact, the comments section of the post was turned off to maintain privacy. On July 16, 2024 the couple was blessed with a daughter.

4. Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh

The IT couple of Bollywood, Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh, got married in 2012 and had their first baby Riaan in November 2014. Two years later, the couple welcomed their second child, a son on June 1, 2016, whom they named Rahyl. A day before the arrival of their second son, the actress posted a monochromatic picture in which flaunting her baby bump, she was seen smiling while her husband snuggled her. "Thank you GOD for blessing me much more than I deserve," the post was captioned.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in 2018. The couple after six years of their wedding announced pregnancy in February earlier this year. The special post read, "September 2024," hinting at their due date with cute motifs of baby clothes, baby shoes, and balloons on the border of the post.

