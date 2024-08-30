WATCH: Priyanka Chopra sends special birthday gift for Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s daughter; new mom shares 'cute' glimpse

Priyanka Chopra’s cutest gesture for new mom Richa Chadha will melt your hearts. The Heeramandi actress is enjoying her motherhood to the fullest. She welcomed a baby girl with Ali Fazal in July earlier this year. The actress is often seen giving a peek into her daily routine; and now recently, the new mom dropped a video offering a glimpse of PeeCee’s special gift for her little one.

Ever since the arrival of their little girl, Richa Chadha has been consistent in offering her day-to-day glimpses. Now, a while back, the actress took to her Instagram stories and dropped an endearing video offering a glimpse of Priyanka Chopra’s special gift for her daughter.

In the video, we can see a big transparent balloon with, "Welcome to the world, baby" written on it. Additionally, two colorful balloons were also stored inside it. The video gives a closer peek into a series of cute little white dresses and a white soft toy. There was a card placed beside that mentioned, "Chopra Jonas Family." The gift corner was adorned with white and lavender flowers.

Take a look

"Thank you @priyankachopra for this! It’s so cute! Followed by a pink-heart, nazar amulet and smiling emoji #girlmoms," she wrote alongside. The actress also added Tinka Tinka song in the background.

Priyanka Chopra was recently in India for the engagement ceremony of her brother Siddharth Chopra with Neelam Upadhyaya. The actress went back a couple of days back to unite with her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra.

Soon after the arrival of Richa and Ali Fazal’s little one, Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, Tanvi Azmi, and Dia Mirza were the first ones to visit the new parents. The pictures from their visit had also gone viral on the internet.

Following their visit, during a conversation with Hindustan Times, Shabana revealed that her husband, Javed Akhtar, proposed the name ‘Jwala Ali’ for the newborn, inspired by Richa’s vibrant personality. Shabana noted, “Javed suggested they named her Jwala Ali” adding, "But they have given a beautiful name already.”

Speaking on the work front, Richa was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut web show, Heeramandi. Her performance in the show as Lajo was immensely appreciated. Meanwhile, her husband Ali Fazal was seen in the beloved web show, Mirzapur Season 3, reprising his role as Guddu bhaiya.

