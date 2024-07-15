Sarfira helmer Sudha Kongara says she’s ‘crazily in love’ with Amitabh Bachchan’s craft; wants to work with THIS actress

Sudha Kongara recently directed Akshay Kumar starrer Sarfira which is gaining positive reviews from both audiences and critics alike. The filmmaker now in a recent interview with India Today shared that she hopes to work on a women-centric movie soon and also revealed the names of actresses she would like to work with.

Sudha Kongara lauds Amitabh Bachchan’s craft

Sudha worked as an assistant director on Mani Ratnam’s 2004 film Yuva which starred Abhishek Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in key roles. The seasoned filmmaker revealed that Jr Bachchan helped her get a book autographed by his dad and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Kongara detailed, “When he (Big B) had come on sets in Calcutta to visit us, he (Abhishek) just took me, the last-most assistant director. And he said, ‘Papa, she's your fan.’ I'm crazily in love with his [Sr Bachchan] craft.”

Sudha Kongara reveals her choice of actors she would like to work with

In the same interview when asked about her wishlist of male actors she would like to direct, the Drohi director said, “I have Dulquer [Salmaan], Mohanlal, Mammootty, and the dream is to direct Amitabh Bachchan someday.” When asked about women, Sudha said Tabu is right on the top of her list followed by Shefali Shah, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Alia Bhatt, and Deepika Padukone.

Did you know Seema Biswas didn’t want to do Sarfira initially?

Sudha Kongara in the same conversation confessed that she feels boxed in doing films only with male protagonists and wishes to step out of it now. She further revealed that Seema Biswas who played the character of Akshay’s mother in Sarfira wasn’t willing to sign the film initially. “And then she met me and then she talked to me and she said, ‘Okay, I'm doing it’,” Sudha added.

The Guru director further admitted that even Paresh Rawal was on her wishlist for the longest time and she feels lucky to have gotten a chance to work with him in Sarfira. For the unversed, Sarfira hit the theatres on July 12 and was a remake of Suriya and Jyothika’s Tamil film Soorarai Pottru which was also directed by Sudha.

