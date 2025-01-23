Athiya Shetty gives tight hug to hubby KL Rahul in UNSEEN PIC as parents-to-be celebrate 2 years of marriage, proving their fairytale romance

Parents-to-be Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are celebrating two years of their wedding, marking a special milestone in their relationship. The actress took to social media to share two beautiful, previously unseen pictures from their wedding day to wish her husband on their anniversary. Shetty shared two unseen pictures from the wedding.

In the heartfelt post, she expressed her love and appreciation for KL Rahul, celebrating their journey together. The couple, who tied the knot in January 2023, has often shared glimpses of their personal lives with fans, and this anniversary post was a touching moment for their followers. In one picture, Athiya Shetty can be seen sharing a warm hug, while in another, they are seen showing off their mehendi.

See the picture here:

Athiya wrote alongside the photo, 'Happy 2 to my forever.' For those unaware, in 2024, the duo announced that they were expecting their first child, much to the delight of their well-wishers. The pregnancy announcement post read, 'Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025,' accompanied by little footprints.

On January 13, 2025, KL Rahul shared a few snapshots from his recent tour in Australia, where he was playing in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The first photo featured him sitting at a street café, savoring his coffee. In the second image, two coffee cups and a brownie were visible, suggesting he was enjoying a date with his wife, Athiya Shetty.

Advertisement

Athiya, wearing a cozy sweater and oversized grey pants, appeared joyful as she sipped her drink. KL Rahul, admiring his wife, couldn't take his eyes off her and her growing baby bump.

In an old interview with Star Sports, KL Rahul shared how Athiya has brought love and tranquility into his life, providing him with a sense of balance that he deeply values. He mentioned that this balance has played a key role in helping him perform at his best on the field.

KL also confessed that he has a tendency to be more laid-back at times, but his wife encourages him to push his limits and strive for improvement. The couple reportedly crossed paths in 2019 through a mutual friend.

Athiya Shetty made her Bollywood debut with the 2015 film Hero, alongside Sooraj Pancholi. Her most recent appearance was in the 2019 film Motichoor Chaknachoor, where she starred opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

ALSO READ: After Salman Khan, THIS Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor receives death threat via email from Pakistan; Investigation underway