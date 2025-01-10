Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release Day 8 India Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's lighthearted romantic comedy nets Rs 85 lakh on 2nd Friday
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has minted Rs 85 lakh on second Friday. The cumulative re-release collection of the 2013 blockbuster now stands at around Rs 14 crore.
More than a decade ago, Ayan Mukerji directed his second film, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The 2013 blockbuster has received a cult status over the years. The coming-of-age romantic comedy featured Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin. Mukerji's directorial arrived in cinemas again in the beginning of 2025.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release Collects Rs 85 Lakh; Total Reaches Close To Rs 14 Crore
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which hit the screens on January 3, 2025, has completed a week of its re-release in theaters. On second Friday, the 2013 blockbuster movie collected Rs 85 lakh. In the first week, it earned Rs 13.05 crore at the Hindi box office.
The cume collection of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's film stands at Rs 13.90 crore in Hindi markets.
|Days
|Net India Collections
|Friday
|Rs 1.15 crore
|Saturday
|Rs 2.35 crore
|Sunday
|Rs 3 crore
|Monday
|Rs 1.60 crore
|Tuesday
|Rs 1.70 crore
|Wednesday
|Rs 1.80 crore
|Thursday
|Rs 1.45 crore
|2nd Friday
|Rs 85 lakh
|Total
|Rs 13.90 crore
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Is The First Hit Of 2025 In Hindi Cinema
Going by its phenomenal run at the box office this year, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has emerged as the first Hindi hit of 2025. The original film earned a lifetime collection of Rs 178 crore. In 2024, the 2013 rom-com earned Rs 1.25 crore. After adding all the earnings till second Friday, Ayan Mukerji's directorial has a total collection of Rs 193.15 crore so far. It will soon enter the Rs 200 crore club in the second week, coinciding with the Makar Sankranthi week.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani also featured Kunaal Roy Kapur, Evelyn Sharma, and late actor Farooq Sheikh.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
