Top 12 evergreen Bollywood films that you can revisit because old is gold: DDLJ to Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
Over the years, Bollywood has treated movie buffs with several iconic Bollywood movies. Here we've prepared a list of 12 such movies which can never go old.
If you are a true Bollywood buff and your perfect weekend looks like a great movie watch, we realize how difficult can it be to make a choice. Over the years, our Hindi film industry has given us so many timeless movies which one can never get bored with. So, here we too have curated a list of movies for you that are old yet evergreen. Thus, make your weekend a good one by revisiting them!
Top 12 evergreen Bollywood films that are classics to watch
1. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)
IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
Stars: Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin, Naseeruddin Shah
Created by: Zoya Akhtar
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Music
Writer: Farhan Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar
Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video and Netflix
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a story of three childhood friends who go on an adventurous bachelor’s trip worldwide. The vacation becomes an opportunity to get a reality check into their lives.
2. Wake Up Sid (2009)
IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
Stars: Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Supriya Pathak, Anupam Kher
Created by: Ayan Mukerji
Genre: Crime, Drama, Biography
Writer: Ayan Mukerji and Niranjan Iyengar
Where to watch/OTT Platform: YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV and Netflix
Wake Up Sid is a typical youth-oriented movie revolving around a rich brat, Siddharth Mehra who learns the actual meaning and way of life as he meets Aisha Mukherji. She plays a significant role in making him realize the importance of responsibility.
3. Om Shanti Om (2007)
IMDb Rating: 6.7/10
Stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Kirron Kher, Shreyas Talpade
Created by: Farah Khan
Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama, Fantasy, Musical, Romance, Thriller
Writer: Farah Khan, Mushtaq Sheikh, Mayur Puri
Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV
Om Shanti Om is a typical Bollywood movie. The film is a tribute to the story of a junior artist, Om Makhija who is smitten by the love of Shantipriya, the top actress in the country. While Shantipriya is killed, thirty years later, Om incarnates to avenge her death.
4. Jab We Met (2007)
IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
Stars: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Tarun Arora, Dara Singh, Pawan Malhotra
Created by: Imtiaz Ali
Genre: Romantic-Comedy
Writer: Imtiaz Ali
Where to watch/OTT Platform: YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV and Amazon Prime Video
Jab We Met is a romantic comedy-drama which over the years has managed to develop a cult status for itself. The film is a love story between Geet and Aditya. In contrast, Geet is a happy-go-lucky girl who faces a heartbreak that changes her entirely. Later, Aditya returns to her life and the duo falls in love with each other. The most beautiful part about the film is that they heal each other in different phases of their lives.
5. Bhagam Bhag (2006)
IMDb Rating: 6.6/10
Stars: Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav, Arbaaz Khan, Shakti Kapoor
Created by: Priyadarshan
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Mystery
Writer: Neeraj Vora, Jay Master, Sarim Momin
Where to watch/OTT Platform: YouTube and Amazon Prime Video
Bunty (Akshay Kumar) and Babla (Govinda) go to London with their theater group for a play. The two in the pursuit of earning more money find themselves engulfed in an uninvited problem. The film is a laughter ride with exceptionally talented artists. With prolific comic timing, Bhagam Bhag can make one ROFL at any given point.
6. Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)
IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
Stars: Preity G Zinta, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Sushma Seth, Reema Lagoo, Delnaaz Irani, Lillete Dubey, Satish Shah
Created by: Nikkhil Advani
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical, Romance
Writer: Niranjan Iyengar and Karan Johar
Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix
Kal Ho Naa Ho has taught so many people to live a way of life through Aman Malhotra and Naina. The film offers a love angle with a pinch of comedy, making it an entertaining watch.
7. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)
IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
Stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Farida Jalal, Rani Mukerji
Created by: Karan Johar
Genre: Family drama, Musical, Romantic
Writer: Karan Johar and Sheena Parikh
Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV and Netflix
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is another Bollywood classic. It goes without saying that the film has given several iconic songs, scenes, characters, and storylines. A decent watch family drama makes you laugh, cry, and smile at the same time.
8. Hera Pheri (2000)
IMDb Rating: 6.6/10
Stars: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Om Puri, Gulshan Grover
Created by: Priyadarshan
Genre: Comedy
Writer: Siddique, Lal and Neeraj Vora
Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
An evergreen list of movies is incomplete without the mention of another iconic movie, Hera Pheri. The situational comedy and punches with exceptional acting by the lead trio keep you hooked. Notably, Hera Pheri is one of those rare films that were able to live up to the audience's expectations even with its sequel.
So, after you watch Hera Pheri, you just cannot miss its sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, released in 2006. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Google Play Movies & TV.
9. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)
IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
Stars: Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Zohra Sehgal, Vikram Gokhale, Smita Jaykar, Rajeev Verma
Created by: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Genre: Romantic, music, drama
Writer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Amrik Gill and Pratap Karvat
Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies & TV and Jio Cinema
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is a perfect blend of beautiful music, love story that keeps you hooked and deeply touches your heart.
10. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)
IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
Stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Salman Khan, Farida Jalal, Archana Puran Singh, Anupam Kher, Himani Shivpuri
Created by: Karan Johar
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical, Romance
Writer: Karan Johar
Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV and Netflix
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has completed 25 years of its release but still, it continues to rule the audience’s hearts. Over the years, this is also one of the films which have achieved a cult-status for itself. The film celebrates love, romance, and friendship.
11. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge (1995)
IMDb Rating: 8.0/10
Stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher, Parmeet Sethi, Mandira Bedi, Satish Shah
Created by: Aditya Chopra
Genre: Drama, Musical, Romantic
Writer: Aditya Chopra and Javed Siddiqui
Where to watch/OTT Platform: YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video
The love story between Raj and Simran in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge begins on a Europe trip. As easy, it may sound, the lovebirds fight their own battles to unite their love and convince the girl’s family.
12. Baazigar (1993)
IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
Stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Dalip Tahil, Rakhee Gulzar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Siddharth
Created by: Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla and Mastan Alibhai Burmawalla
Genre: Crime, Drama, Musical, Romantic
Writer: Robin Bhatt, Akash Khurana, and Javed Siddiqui
Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
Baazigar is a well-made film where one gets to see different shades of Shah Rukh Khan. The story is not just about revenge but portrays love angles beautifully and a mother-son bond.
Hands down, there are so many evergreen films that may not have made it to the list. But, feel free to comment the name of your favorite movie in the comments section below!
