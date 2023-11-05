Top 12 evergreen Bollywood films that you can revisit because old is gold: DDLJ to Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

If you are a true Bollywood buff and your perfect weekend looks like a great movie watch, we realize how difficult can it be to make a choice. Over the years, our Hindi film industry has given us so many timeless movies which one can never get bored with. So, here we too have curated a list of movies for you that are old yet evergreen. Thus, make your weekend a good one by revisiting them!

Top 12 evergreen Bollywood films that are classics to watch

1. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Stars: Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin, Naseeruddin Shah

Created by: Zoya Akhtar

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Music

Writer: Farhan Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video and Netflix

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a story of three childhood friends who go on an adventurous bachelor’s trip worldwide. The vacation becomes an opportunity to get a reality check into their lives.

2. Wake Up Sid (2009)

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Stars: Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Supriya Pathak, Anupam Kher

Created by: Ayan Mukerji

Genre: Crime, Drama, Biography

Writer: Ayan Mukerji and Niranjan Iyengar

Where to watch/OTT Platform: YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV and Netflix

Wake Up Sid is a typical youth-oriented movie revolving around a rich brat, Siddharth Mehra who learns the actual meaning and way of life as he meets Aisha Mukherji. She plays a significant role in making him realize the importance of responsibility.

3. Om Shanti Om (2007)

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Kirron Kher, Shreyas Talpade

Created by: Farah Khan

Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama, Fantasy, Musical, Romance, Thriller

Writer: Farah Khan, Mushtaq Sheikh, Mayur Puri

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV

Om Shanti Om is a typical Bollywood movie. The film is a tribute to the story of a junior artist, Om Makhija who is smitten by the love of Shantipriya, the top actress in the country. While Shantipriya is killed, thirty years later, Om incarnates to avenge her death.

4. Jab We Met (2007)

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Stars: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Tarun Arora, Dara Singh, Pawan Malhotra

Created by: Imtiaz Ali

Genre: Romantic-Comedy

Writer: Imtiaz Ali

Where to watch/OTT Platform: YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV and Amazon Prime Video

Jab We Met is a romantic comedy-drama which over the years has managed to develop a cult status for itself. The film is a love story between Geet and Aditya. In contrast, Geet is a happy-go-lucky girl who faces a heartbreak that changes her entirely. Later, Aditya returns to her life and the duo falls in love with each other. The most beautiful part about the film is that they heal each other in different phases of their lives.

5. Bhagam Bhag (2006)

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Stars: Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav, Arbaaz Khan, Shakti Kapoor

Created by: Priyadarshan

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Mystery

Writer: Neeraj Vora, Jay Master, Sarim Momin

Where to watch/OTT Platform: YouTube and Amazon Prime Video

Bunty (Akshay Kumar) and Babla (Govinda) go to London with their theater group for a play. The two in the pursuit of earning more money find themselves engulfed in an uninvited problem. The film is a laughter ride with exceptionally talented artists. With prolific comic timing, Bhagam Bhag can make one ROFL at any given point.

6. Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Stars: Preity G Zinta, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Sushma Seth, Reema Lagoo, Delnaaz Irani, Lillete Dubey, Satish Shah

Created by: Nikkhil Advani

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical, Romance

Writer: Niranjan Iyengar and Karan Johar

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

Kal Ho Naa Ho has taught so many people to live a way of life through Aman Malhotra and Naina. The film offers a love angle with a pinch of comedy, making it an entertaining watch.

7. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Farida Jalal, Rani Mukerji

Created by: Karan Johar

Genre: Family drama, Musical, Romantic

Writer: Karan Johar and Sheena Parikh

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV and Netflix

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is another Bollywood classic. It goes without saying that the film has given several iconic songs, scenes, characters, and storylines. A decent watch family drama makes you laugh, cry, and smile at the same time.

8. Hera Pheri (2000)

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Stars: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Om Puri, Gulshan Grover

Created by: Priyadarshan

Genre: Comedy

Writer: Siddique, Lal and Neeraj Vora

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

An evergreen list of movies is incomplete without the mention of another iconic movie, Hera Pheri. The situational comedy and punches with exceptional acting by the lead trio keep you hooked. Notably, Hera Pheri is one of those rare films that were able to live up to the audience's expectations even with its sequel.

So, after you watch Hera Pheri, you just cannot miss its sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, released in 2006. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Google Play Movies & TV.

9. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Stars: Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Zohra Sehgal, Vikram Gokhale, Smita Jaykar, Rajeev Verma

Created by: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Genre: Romantic, music, drama

Writer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Amrik Gill and Pratap Karvat

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies & TV and Jio Cinema

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is a perfect blend of beautiful music, love story that keeps you hooked and deeply touches your heart.

10. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Salman Khan, Farida Jalal, Archana Puran Singh, Anupam Kher, Himani Shivpuri

Created by: Karan Johar

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical, Romance

Writer: Karan Johar

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV and Netflix

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has completed 25 years of its release but still, it continues to rule the audience’s hearts. Over the years, this is also one of the films which have achieved a cult-status for itself. The film celebrates love, romance, and friendship.

11. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge (1995)

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher, Parmeet Sethi, Mandira Bedi, Satish Shah

Created by: Aditya Chopra

Genre: Drama, Musical, Romantic

Writer: Aditya Chopra and Javed Siddiqui

Where to watch/OTT Platform: YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video

The love story between Raj and Simran in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge begins on a Europe trip. As easy, it may sound, the lovebirds fight their own battles to unite their love and convince the girl’s family.

12. Baazigar (1993)

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Dalip Tahil, Rakhee Gulzar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Siddharth

Created by: Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla and Mastan Alibhai Burmawalla

Genre: Crime, Drama, Musical, Romantic

Writer: Robin Bhatt, Akash Khurana, and Javed Siddiqui

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video and YouTube

Baazigar is a well-made film where one gets to see different shades of Shah Rukh Khan. The story is not just about revenge but portrays love angles beautifully and a mother-son bond.

Hands down, there are so many evergreen films that may not have made it to the list. But, feel free to comment the name of your favorite movie in the comments section below!

