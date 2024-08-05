7 Ranveer Singh's Highest Grossing Movies Worldwide: Padmaavat tops

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is widely known for his high energy and intense performances. Over the years, the actor has proved his versatility and acting chops with each passing movie. Be it a camouflage character like Rocky Randhawa or a terrifying negative force like Alauddin Khilji, Ranveer Singh has always entertained the audience.

Although the last few releases have not worked in his favor considering commercial success, here's a look at the top 7 Ranveer Singh's Highest Grossing Movies at the worldwide box office.

7 Ranveer Singh's Highest Grossing Movies at the Worldwide Box Office

Padmaavat

Directed by maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat is a period drama starring Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh in the leading roles. The war action drama raked in over Rs 545 crore at the worldwide box office and emerged as Ranveer Singh's highest-grossing movie to date.

The 39-year-old actor gave one of his career's best performances as Alauddin Khilji. It was a terrifying, ruthless, and savage character that every actor would dream of. Although Padmaavat had to face unfortunate controversies during its release, the movie turned out to be one of the biggest hits in Hindi cinema.

2. Simmba

Simmba is a cop action-drama that saw the first-ever crossover of different characters in an Indian film, marking the beginning of the popular ‘Cop universe.’

The movie introduced Ranveer Singh as Inspector Sangram Bhalerao, aka Simmba, while Sara Ali Khan played his love interest. Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar were seen making cameos. Although Simmba was a remake of Jr NTR's movie Temper, it emerged as the second-highest-grossing Ranveer Singh film, with a worldwide gross of Rs 391 crore.

Ranveer Singh will reprise his popular cop role in the upcoming installment of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe—Singham Again.

3. Bajirao Mastani

Bajirao Mastani is yet another period drama that has roots in Indian history. The trio of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone delivered another masterpiece that sets the benchmark a notch higher. Bajirao Mastani also stars Priyanka Chopra in an important role. The movie went on to collect Rs 356 crore at the worldwide box office and secured the third spot among the highest-grossing movies of Ranveer Singh.

The actor played a Maratha Peshwa in the film and won hearts with his amazing performance.

4. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

Marking the first-ever collaboration of Ranveer Singh and director Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is a romantic dramedy that also secured a place in this list.

The movie stars Alia Bhatt as the female lead, paired opposite the Simmba actor after Gully Boy. Although the movie was average at the Indian box office, it outperformed in the overseas locations and registered a total of Rs 337 crore globally. The Dharma Productions venture is the fourth highest-grossing movie of Ranveer Singh’s career.

5. Gully Boy

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is an aspiring story of a street Rapper, Murad, played by Ranveer Singh. The musical drama was inspired by the lives of popular Indian rappers Divine and Naezy. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, Gully Boy was a big hit at the box office. While the movie had minted Rs 157 crore in India, its worldwide gross stands at Rs 230 crore. It emerged as the fifth highest grosser of Ranveer Singh.

Moreover, Gully Boy set a new record at the 65th Filmfare Awards by collecting 13 awards, the most number of honors for a single film in a single year. Bankrolled by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films, it was selected as India's official entry at the 92nd Academy Awards.

6. Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela

This film holds a special place in Ranveer Singh's filmography. It not only marked his first collaboration with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali but also got him the love of his life, Deepika Padukone. The trio came together for the first time and delivered a Superhit movie at the box office, minting a worldwide gross of Rs 201 crore.

Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela hailed as the sixth highest-grossing movie of Ranveer Singh.

7. 83 The Movie

Although 83 wasn't able to make a profit at the box office, it managed to place itself on this list. The sports biopic, directed by Kabir Khan, explored Team India's historic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

The movie starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role of Cricket legend Kapil Dev grossed over Rs 186 crore globally and ranked as the seventh highest-grossing movie of the actor.

List of Ranveer Singh's highest-grossing movies on the basis of worldwide gross:

Rank Movie Worldwide Gross Collections 1 Padmaavat Rs 545 crores 2 Simmba Rs 391 crores 3 Bajirao Mastani Rs 356 crores 4 Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani Rs 337 crores 5 Gully Boy Rs 230 crores 6 Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela Rs 201 crores 7 83 Rs 186 crores

Ranveer Singh's Work Front

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is presently shooting for Aditya Dhar's next spy action-thriller. The yet-untitled movie boasts an ensemble cast that stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna alongside the Simmba actor. Moreover, he will be next seen in an extended cameo role in Ajay Devgn's Singham Again.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

