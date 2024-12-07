Ranveer Singh REACTS to Diljit Dosanjh's post ft Deepika Padukone from his concert; Fans ask ‘kaha the aap?’

Deepika Padukone surprised fans when she was spotted at Diljit Dosanjh's Bangalore concert and later graced the stage in a picture-perfect moment. As the Punjabi singer shared glimpses from his concert featuring the actress on his Instagram handle, Deepika's husband and actor Ranveer Singh reacted to the post and shared his good wishes. At the same time, fans quickly asked him about his absence from the concert.

Taking to his Instagram, Diljit Dosanjh shared a heartfelt post with candid pictures of his Bangalore concert. A couple of them featured Deepika Padukone greeting the singer-actor with folded hands and sharing the stage with him.

Adding to the fun, her husband, Ranveer Singh, who doesn't shy away from expressing his love for her, quickly shared a heartfelt comment in the post. He penned, "Always spreading love and positivity! May it all multiply and circle back to you, Paaji, God Bless!"

Take a look:

Singh's comment immediately drew the attention of fans who missed his presence from the now viral moment. Asking about his whereabouts, one fan wrote, "Phele ye bataiyee, kaha the aap?" (First you tell, where you were). Another admirer admitted his presence would have added to the charm and penned, "Diljit X Ranveer would have been insane," hinting at the actor's energetic presence with fire emojis.

For those unaware, the Piku actress's presence at the concert was a special moment as she had kept a low profile since she and Ranveer welcomed their daughter, Dua Singh Padukone. Consequently, her pictures and videos from the event made the fans happy and went viral.

Diljit's Dil-Dil-Luminati concert in Bangalore was an electrifying event, and the actress' presence made it even more memorable. He will have his next concert in Indore.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone had a busy year with three releases in 2024. It began with the release of Fighter, in which she co-starred with Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and more.

Later, she was seen in the Telugu film Kalki 2898 AD, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan, among others. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, released during Diwali, and featured an ensemble cast.

