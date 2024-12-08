Parineeti Chopra recalls searching about Raghav Chadha online after 1st meeting; politician reveals secretly meeting in 'Khet Khaliyan'

Parineeti Chopra marrying Raghav Chadha was a massive surprise for her fans. That’s because she had once said in an interview that she would never marry any politician. But the saying ‘Never say never’ proved true in her case. During a recent appearance together, the actress revealed searching for her husband online after their first meeting. Chadha also recalled meeting her secretly in 'khet khaliyan'.

Rajat Sharma invited Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to his show, Aap Ki Adalat. During the long interaction, the Ladies vs Ricky Bahl debutant recalled flying to London to receive an award. At the event, Raghav was also getting recognized. But she didn’t know him because she didn’t follow politics.

It was her brother Shivang who asked her to meet the politician at the function. This is why she asked the organizer if she could say a ‘Hi’ to Raghav after the event. Since he was sitting just behind, Pari went and met with him. When the Bollywood diva stated that her brothers were his fans, he insisted on catching up. But little did she know he wanted to meet her the immediate next morning.

Next thing they knew, they were sitting at a table with 10-12 people, talking about their careers, hobbies, and everything in between. But suddenly, Chadha got hungry. Hence, he got up, held a plate, and stuffed it with food. Upon watching such a candid and unfiltered side of her now-husband, she was taken aback, but in a good way. This was also when Chopra thought to herself, ‘Yeh toh sahi banda hai. (He is amazing) and ‘I am going to marry this man.’

Since she barely knew anything about him, the Mission Raniganj actress ran to her room and started searching for him online. She Google about him, his profession, age, and even the fact if he’s married or not. All the responses came in favor of the actor-singer, who concluded, "Ab vyah toh main edey naal he karungi. (Now, I am going to marry him only.)"

During the same chat, Raghav Chadha also opened up about their secret meetings. He told the host that after their first meeting at the hotel, when Pari returned to India, she flew to Punjab to shoot for her movie. At that time, he was working in the state. There, they used to meet quite often. First, they started meeting secretly.

Sharing an anecdote, he revealed he once informed all his people that he was going to meet someone alone. After the shoot, the Amar Singh Chamkila actress also sent all her managers and security home and went to meet Chadha alone in her car. “Phir hum kisi khet khaliyan me aaram se baithey (Then we sat at a farm),” stated Raghav. But according to Pari, it wasn’t a ‘khel’ but someone’s garden in their home.

After dating and secretly meeting each other, the couple officially got engaged in May 2023 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi, which was also attended by her sister, global sensation Priyanka Chopra Jonas. A couple of months later, they tied the knot on September 24, 2023, at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan, in a traditional wedding ceremony.

